Adam Thielen says he had conversations with the Broncos but Carolina felt like the best fit

According to Adam Thielen himself, he told The Pat McAfee Show that he had conversations with the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Carolina Panthers. In the end, he felt like Carolina was the best fit for him moving forward and decided to sign with them.

We can now add Thielen to the list of receivers the Broncos have kicked the tires on this offseason. They reportedly made an aggressive push to sign former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard before he ultimately signed with the Jets, but the Broncos' interest was real. So real that they did get close in the end and even raised his asking price some. Now, we have it straight from the player that the Broncos had conversations with Adam Thielen as well. So it is safe to say that Sean Payton and the Broncos are not content to stand Pat with what they have at wide receiver.

As we know, the Broncos also have been listening to trade offers for Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton as well. So, we could still see some movement at wide receiver for the Broncos, but the options are becoming more and more limited. I think it is possible that we see one of them, most likely Courtland Sutton, traded before or during the draft with another addition or two coming in as well. I also would not be surprised if they ended up drafting a receiver as well, specifically a burner who can be a deep threat for them as well.

In the end, it is clear that Sean Payton is not satisfied with the Broncos' wide receiver room right now. Sure, Klis tweeted out that the Broncos are not interested in trading their receivers, but actions matter more than words here. They have kicked the tires on two veteran receivers and made an aggressive push for at least one of them while listening to offers/shopping their other two starting receivers. So, I would expect movement here at some point, it is just a matter of when and which one they will move.