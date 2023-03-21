Free Agency: Broncos Reacts Survey

The Denver Broncos appear to be on their way to forming a run-heavy offense under new head coach Sean Payton and that means less of a focus on the passing game. This also means run blocking from the wide receiver group is a big focus as well, which could explain the Broncos’ interest in Allen Lazard last week.

They also shopped both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. It would seem most of the interest centered around Jeudy, who looks like an emerging star in the NFL. However, the first round pick demand by Denver caused talks with other teams to falter. That all resulted with reports that Denver wasn’t interesting in trading either player.

With so little in draft capital, I would assume the interest isn’t gone completely. Just gone from free agency. We should expect these rumors to ramp back up as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches. The intention is clear that Payton wants to get some higher draft picks, so he can try to turn this franchise around quickly. So that brings us to this week’s fan survey.

