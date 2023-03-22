NFL Draft scouting report: Auburn running back Tank Bigsby

The Denver Broncos added Samaje Perine in free agency, but with concerns surrounding Javonte Williams’ health and some depth concerns, I fully expect them to add another versatile back during the 2023 NFL Draft.

To kick off my scouting reports for this season, I chose one of my favorite prospects in this year’s class—Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby. If the Broncos are interested in a tough and productive runner who makes the most of his opportunities, they would be wise to consider him.

Tank Bigsby — Running Back — Auburn

Height: 6’0” Weight: 200 lbs.

Bench Press: 21 reps | Arm Length: 32” | Hands: 9 1/2”

40 Yard Dash: 4.56 | 3 Cone Drill: N/A | 20 Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bisgby was regarded as one of the best running backs recruiting class and a 4 or 5-star prospect by virtually every outlet. To no surprise, he had success right out the gate as a freshman, cemented his place as a starter, and went on to earn SEC Freshman of the Year honors. He followed up his freshman season with a strong sophomore campaign where he rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In three years at Auburn, Bigsby amassed 2903 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 540 carries—good enough to earn an eye-popping 5.4 yards per carry average. He wasn’t featured much as a receiving option in the Tigers’ offense, but managed 62 catches for 448 yards with 30 of those receptions this past season. His production and tape was good enough for him to declare early and make himself eligible for this year’s draft.

Film Room and Highlights

Scouting Report

Positives: Violent runner with desired size and physicality that has no problem bull-dozing the opposition and breaking tackles. One of his best traits is his vision and shows adept understanding of cut black lanes and is quick to plant and stride upfield. A patient runner who has a penchant for outpacing and evading defenders in the second level and in space. Demonstrates good lateral agility and creativity as a running for his size. Great short-yardage option and go-to-back in goal line situations. Has experience as a kick returner on special teams.

Negatives: Can occasionally freelance and get too creative for his own good. Has had issues with ball security in the past and coughed up four fumbles in his 2021 campaign. Despite chalking up a career high 30 receptions last season, Bigsby isn’t a big play threat as a receiver and will need to work on that facet of his game as a pro. Slight drop-off in production as a junior including a five-game stretch with less than 60-yards a game, but the team’s offensive line didn’t do him any favors. Upright running-style could lead to injury risk as a pro.

Overall: Top 100 prospect.

Bigsby’s Fit With the Broncos

The Broncos might wind up pursuing a back in the draft whose a better receiver, but there is no doubt Bigsby is one of the most well-rounded backs in this class. I believe he could make an impact as a rookie. I believe he merits consideration for the Broncos on Day 2 of the draft, preferably in the mid-to-late part of the third round.