Maybe it is just the offseason setting in, but I’m feeling my orange and blue spark starting to kindle for this team again.

It is hard to stay jaded when your team goes out and signs a franchise-changing coach and then follows it up by some stellar free-agent signings.

I’m a huge fan of this retooled Denver Broncos offensive line.

Garrett Bolles at left tackle is a solid player. It was unfortunate he got injured last season, but he’s shown that with good coaching around him, he’s able to hold it down on the outside consistently.

The team signed free agent guard Ben Powers (a former Baltimore Raven). He’s a vast upgrade at guard to Dalton Risner. He brings a serious upgrade in size (~20lbs) and will help solidify the line's interior.

Across from him will be The Belly himself Quinn Meinerz who has been nothing but stellar in his young career for the Broncos. Meinerz along with Bolles were the only two players on our offensive line that were set.

Add arguably the best free agent signing of the season in Mike McGlinchey at right tackle and you have a powerhouse offensive line. McGlinchey is a guy at right tackle who can handle any pass rusher and absolutely destroy the edge in the run game.

At center, we bring back Lloyd Cushenberry III (at least as it stands today). He’s the odd guy out on this line that is being built to play gap schemes. I still look for competition to be brought in here as I have not seen the size and power improvement I said Cushenberry would need when he was drafted. That’s causing him to be a serious liability inside.

Let’s also not forget free agent tight end Chris Manhertz who is the kind of tight end that you put out there when you want an extra blocker on the edge that can win against OLBs one-on-one.

I’m honestly licking my chops at the prospect of this offense finally getting away from the zone scheme and being able to go mano a mano with the NFL’s defenses in the run game. It plays into setting up quarterback Russell Wilson to succeed as well. Wilson’s game has always been at its best when the team had a serious run threat in front of him.

Broncos News

Other NFL News

