Russell Wilson had knee surgery after 2022 season; expected to be 100% for OTAs

The news is new, but the knee surgery happened after the season ended. Looks like Russell Wilson will be just fine.

By Tim Lynch
Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

According to a tweet by Ian Rapoport, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee after the 2022 regular season ended. Apparently, this is to correct an issue that has been bothering Wilson for several seasons.

This report seems to have come well after the actual surgery as Wilson is already working out again and throwing. He is expected to be present for OTAs and will be 100% for the 2023 season.

Wilson played a bit banged up last season. He missed a game with a hamstring injury and played through a nagging shoulder issue. He also went through the concussion protocol in December. However, this is the first time we’ve heard about a long-term issue with his right knee. Hopefully this scope clears that up, because Russell Wilson is likely entering the most important season of his career.

Denver needs a lot better quarterback play in 2023, so having a healthy Russell Wilson is pretty key to that.

Update 2:35 PM: Mike Klis of 9News downplayed this surgery. There was no nagging issue over the course of years. Just a simple scope and he went home the same day. So, a nothingburger apparently.

