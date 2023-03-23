Broncos WR KJ Hamler suffers torn pec; 4-6 month rehab needed

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Denver Broncos wide receiver room just got a little setback as KJ Hamler suffered a partially torn pec while training on his own. He has already undergone surgery and is expected to face a four to six month rehab time.

#Broncos WR KJ Hamler recently underwent surgery after suffering a partially torn pec while training on his own, per sources. The recovery timeline is four to six months, giving Hamler a chance to be ready right around the start of training camp in late July. pic.twitter.com/EFA9hL4Pu6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

The only good news here is that Hamler has a good chance to be fully recovered from this setback by late July, which would allow him to participate in the team’s training camp.

Since entering the NFL as a second round draft pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, Hamler has struggled to stay on the field. After a promising rookie campaign, Hamler’s sophomore season was cut short by a brutal knee and hip injury that set him back almost a full calendar year. He came back briefly early in 2022, but he continued to have soreness issues from that leg and ultimately was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury.

With a new sheriff in town in the form of head coach Sean Payton, this 2023 season figures to be Hamler’s most important yet. He’s played in just eight games over the last two seasons. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go by training camp, but if not the latter end of the rehab range would put him on target to play Week 1.