Broncos sign running back Troy Jones Jr.

According to 9NEWS insider Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed free agent running back Tony Jones Jr. to a one-year contract.

Former Saints RB Tony Jones Jr. was married yesterday. Today, he is signing one-year deal with Broncos per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 23, 2023

A former standout at Notre Dame, Jones went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but signed with the New Orleans Saints shortly after. Head Coach Sean Payton’s familiarity with him obviously comes into play here, but fans shouldn’t read too much into this signing or have high expectations.

After spending several years with the Saints, he was with the Seattle Seahawks last season. To date, Jones has 179 yards on 67 carries sporting a paltry 2.7 yard per carry average. He has only appeared in 18 games.

Fans hoping the franchise drafts a running back in this year’s draft shouldn’t be too worried. Signing Jones certainly won’t preclude them from drafting a running back in this year’s draft. Furthermore, a one-year deal doesn’t guarantee he makes the final roster.