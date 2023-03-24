Broncos sign wide receiver Marquez Callaway

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Denver Broncos have signed former New Orleans Saints wide receiver, Marquez Callaway. The Broncos have confirmed this report by officially announcing the signing of Callaway.

Callaway is still just 24 years old and has experience with Broncos head coach Sean Payton. He has also been productive for the Broncos coach during his time with the Saints. In 2021, during Payton’s final season with the Saints, Callaway played in all 17 games and totaled 46 receptions for 698 yards and 6 touchdowns. He seemed to fall out of favor last season with the Saints, but Payton clearly still thinks he can be a productive receiver in his offense.

As we know, the Broncos receiving room is currently in flux. Both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are available for trade if teams are willing to meet their high asking price. We have seen multiple teams now balk at that, but teams like the Patriots and others are reportedly still interested. Tim Patrick figures to be heavily involved, but he is coming off a torn ACL, and we need to see how he looks post-rehab. Then, just yesterday, we learned that oft-injured wide receiver K.J. Hamler has once again suffered an injury and will be out for four to six months with a torn pec. So, the team could use some depth, and likely replacements as well and Callaway could serve as that.

Callaway is another big-bodied receiver who has shown to be a productive deep threat at times as well. He did have six touchdown receptions in 2021 in limited action, so he also has a nose for the end zone as well. If Sean Payton believes he can repeat that sort of production for him this upcoming season, we could see Callaway potentially end up being a starter or at least, a productive role player for this offense.

I recently included Callaway in a list of free agents who make sense for the Denver Broncos because the fit made too much sense. He will likely sign a cheap contract and could provide depth and familiarity for Payton in a receiving room he clearly wants to change before the start of next season. We do not know how much he wants to change it, but the rumors of a Jeudy and Sutton trade continue to circle and now Hamler will miss months. They have also been connected to some interesting names in the upcoming NFL Draft as well, so I do not think they are quite yet done making significant changes and additions to this receiving group.