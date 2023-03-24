NFL announced offseason workout dates for the Broncos

The NFL announced offseason workout dates for all teams on Friday. The Denver Broncos will open up with a voluntary minicamp in late April just before the 2023 NFL Draft. Their OTAs will take place in late May and early June. Mandatory Minicamp will be in mid-June.

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

This will be the first opportunity new head coach Sean Payton will get to work with the players in an official structured way. Based on the moves Payton made in free agency, there will be a significant shift away from the previous offensive philosophy into a more run-oriented type offense. There will be plenty for players to learn on the offensive side.

Defensively, new defensive coordinator and former-Broncos head coach, Vance Joseph, will be taking the reigns on a defense that started off very strong in 2022, but faded a bit down the stretch to mostly to an insane amount of injuries. It’ll be interesting to see how the defensive philosophy adjusts under Joseph this season.

We can expect a solid six week period of nothing between Mandatory Minicamp and the start of Training Camp in late July, so enjoy these upcoming dates while you can!