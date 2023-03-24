Report: Broncos are bringing in Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown for a top 30 pre-draft visit

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are planning on bringing in Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown for a top 30 visit at the team headquarters on April 18th.

This is the Broncos' second reported top-30 visit so far and I am sure we will get more reported as we near closer to April’s NFL Draft.

Per source, the Broncos are flying in Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown for a top 30 visit April 18 at team headquarters. He's 6-2 1/2, 229, described as a rangy athlete who can play inside and outside. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 24, 2023

First, a reminder or refresher on what exactly a top 30 visit is. Basically, each NFL team in the days and weeks before the start of the NFL draft is allowed to invite up to 30 different prospects to come in for what amounts to a job interview. From there, they will work them out, show them the facility, meet with coaches, and basically have a job interview. It is just another step in the long scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft.

Overshown is an intriguing linebacker prospect who has good size, athleticism, and explosiveness in his game that could make him a difference-maker at the next level. Right now, most outlets believe he will be a day 2 selection and likely be selected in the third round of the draft.

He recently participated in the NFL Scouting Combine and he performed fairly well. He measured in at 6’3” and weighed in at 229 pounds and he ran a 4.56 40-time as well. He also jumped 10’4” on the broad jump and did 15 reps on the bench press. So, a pretty solid showing overall for a linebacker who will be expected to cover ground in the NFL.

Overshown played a total of five seasons at Texas and really turned into a key defensive player for them during that span. During his five seasons, he totaled 249 tackles, 30.5 tackles for a loss, 9 sacks, 3 interceptions, 17 pass deflections, and 3 forced fumbles. This past season, he totaled 96 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 4 sacks, and 5 pass deflections.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote up a scouting report on Overshown and had this to say about the athletic linebacker.

Former safety turned linebacker who has slowly but surely improved his feet and recognition over the last three seasons. Whether playing inside or outside, Overshown will need to get stronger and more effective at taking on blockers and tackling with security. His tape shows much improved key reading and play recognition, which could prove critical in allowing him to play at a consistently faster pace to the football. Overshown could struggle to hold up to downhill running attacks, but his instincts and blitz talent create a potential opportunity for him as a nickel/dime linebacker.

This is an interesting prospect visit for the Broncos because not too many people are listing an off-the-ball linebacker as a need heading into the NFL Draft. They have Josey Jewell on the roster already and in the past, GM George Paton called him the “glue of the defense”. They also re-signed tackling machine Alex Singleton to a three-year deal during free agency. So, outside of depth, off-the-ball linebacker does not seem like a pressing need, but it makes sense that it is.

Neither Jewell nor Singleton are best known for their coverage ability. Jewell specifically does well in that department because of his instincts but lacks the athleticism to match up against backs and tight ends consistently. So, adding a linebacker with coverage ability who has good size and speed and who could come in during certain sub-packages could be something the Broncos look to add during the draft.

Keep in mind, that Josey Jewell will be entering the final year of his contract and probably will not be back with the team next season. He’ll be 30 years old and the team just re-signed Singleton for three years as well. So, adding a potential replacement would make sense.