Best Free Agent signing for each team in AFC East/West

Let’s take a look at the best free agent signing for each team in both the East and West divisions in the AFC.

AFC EAST

Bills – Jordan Poyer

The Bills safety tandem of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde is running it back another year in Buffalo. Although Poyer has played 11 seasons in the NFL and has lost a step, Poyer is still a key defensive backbone for this Bills defense.

Dolphins – Braxton Barrios

Last free agency was a big one for Miami landing both Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, so it makes sense that they took it easy this time around. Nonetheless, Barrios is a dynamic weapon for both offense and special teams if used correctly. I’m sure head coach Mike McDaniel will get the best out of the former New York Jet.

Jets – Quincy Williams

Williams was a key part of the Jets highly ranked defense last year and the Jets made it a priority to bring the 26 year-old coming off his rookie contract back with the squad on a team-friendly deal that keeps the cap open for Aaron Rodgers.

Patriots – Juju Smith-Schuster

After losing their best receiver, Jakobi Meyers, to the Raiders it was important for the Patriots to sign another receiver to make sure their receiving core was at least mediocre instead of bad for Mac Jones’ third season. Smith-Schuster is a different type of receiver than Meyers and brings more size to the New England pass catching group.

AFC WEST

Broncos – Mike McGlinchey

The top signing out of the many made by the Broncos this year was right tackle Mike McGlinchey. The offensive line was the biggest weakness of the squad last season and Sean Payton and company addressed that weakness straight away by locking up McGlinchey for five years. McGlinchey is coming off a fantastic year in San Francisco after posting the second-highest pass block win rate in the league with 89.6%.

Chargers – Eric Kendricks

This is a low risk deal for the Chargers, in which they get an experience leader on the defensive end that can make plays. Los Angeles has never been short on talent on the defensive end with names like Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and now Kendricks on the roster. It’s just up to defensive head coach Brandon Staley to finally put together the pieces and create a defense that’s ready to compete in the postseason.

Chiefs – Jawaan Taylor

The Super Bowl champions are in a good position right now where they don’t have a lot of gaping holes in their roster. Signing Jaguars tackle, Juwaan Taylor, to replace the 2022 starting Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr who left for the Bengals came at a perfect time for the Chiefs. Now Kansas City really just need to focus on acquiring some depth on both offense and defense and they’ll be ready to run it back.

Raiders – Jakobi Meyers

Josh McDaniels has a familiar face in the locker room now from their days together in New England. After trading Darren Waller to the Giants and sadly tight-end Foster Moreau having to step away from the NFL due to a cancer diagnosis, it was key for the Raiders to give Jimmy G a safe, underneath option who knows how to play in McDaniels’ offense. Due to the Raiders position in the draft (7 overall), I believe it is likely they take a raw quarterback to develop under Garoppolo for a season or two, which is why I did not pick Garoppolo as the Raiders most important free agent singing.

