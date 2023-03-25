Report: Broncos reach an agreement with offensive lineman Kyle Fuller

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Denver Broncos have reached an agreement in principle with offensive lineman Kyle Fuller.

Fuller is a 6’5”, 320-pound interior offensive lineman who has played in five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, and Houston Texans. Now he will join the Broncos and add depth to their interior offensive line.

He was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft after playing his college ball at Baylor. He has bounced around the league a little bit but was a teammate of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in 2021 with the Seahawks where he started 9 games at center for them. During his career, he has played in 51 games and has 12 starts under his belt. This past season, he served as a backup interior offensive for the Seahawks in all 17 games but did not record a start for them.

The Broncos needed to address their interior offensive line depth at some point this off-season. They did add a starter in Ben Powers, but the depth behind him and the rest of the interior offensive linemen is suspect at best. You have 2022 draft pick Luke Wattenberg who struggled a good deal his rookie year, Quinn Bailey who started a few games last season, and Will Sherman currently as your backups at guard and center. So, Fuller likely slides in as your top interior offensive lineman who can play guard or center for the Broncos.

I would expect the Broncos to continue to add to this unit throughout the rest of the offseason and especially during the draft. I believe they will finally draft a developmental offensive tackle and possibly a center to compete with Lloyd Cushenberry. Also, you will have a new crop of college free agents who will look to compete for a roster spot that will provide depth.