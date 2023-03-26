Sean Payton among favorites for NFL Coach of the Year

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Sean Payton is already making his mark on the Denver Broncos.

And DraftKings Sportsbook has taken notice.

Denver still sits at +2,500 to win the Super Bowl, so that’s unchanged from a week ago. However, DraftKings now has the awards markets available.

The new Broncos head coach currently sits at +900 to win NFL Coach of Year. Just a few days ago, Payton was at +1,200. So these odds could definitely shift again at any moment. Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions is the favorite at +850.

There’s still a lot of time and work to be done, but that’s good value for Denver’s head coach. That’s especially true if he and the Broncos have the success that he and the franchise expect.

The other market at DraftKings that could entice fans is NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Needless to say these two markets are somewhat connected. If Wilson returns to form, that impacts the Coach of the Year voting. And if any coach can get Wilson back on track, it’s Payton. The Broncos quarterback is at +900 to win Comeback Player of the Year.

Wilson trails Damar Hamlin (-150), Trey Lance (+750) and Tua Tagovailoa (+800).

The moves Denver has made in free agency are definitely putting Wilson in an even better position to have success this season.

Of course, there’s also Pat Surtain to win Defensive Player of Year. It seems inevitable the Broncos cornerback will eventually win this award and the current value is extraordinary. Surtain sits at +4,000 to win the award. It’s not as good as the +10,000 he was a year ago, but it’s still really good.

As is the case with the other two markets, it’s at least worth a flyer given the odds and the fact the Broncos could make this happen. Of course, the likelihood that all three of these hits is slim to none, but you never know. If Payton can get this franchise turned around in his first season as he did with the New Orleans Saints, voters will take notice.

