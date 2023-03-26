Broncos fans think team shouldn’t trade Jerry Jeudy

The trade rumors swirling around the Denver Broncos wide receiver room have been quite heavy since free agency began. The two players they are shopping for draft picks have been Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Earlier this week, I asked Broncos Country which player the team should try to trade and the results were telling.

Fans would prefer the Broncos keep both players or target Courtland Sutton for the trade deal. However, it would appear that Sutton’s value isn’t anywhere near the Broncos asking price as there has been little to no action on that front since we learned he was being shopped around the league.

Jerry Jeudy, however, has received a lot of interest and his asking price is significantly higher than Sutton’s at a first round pick. Denver wants a premium though and that high asking price has caused teams to look elsewhere to find their wide receiver help. As it stands, it looks like the “neither” votes will win the day, but we won’t know for sure until after the 2023 NFL Draft. That is likely the next window of opportunity Denver will have to move either of these guys.

