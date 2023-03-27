Horse Tracks: Broncos reverse course on WR trade talk

“When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not.’ And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

So, the spin is in full effect. All that sounds nice, but when you step back and look at this statement in the context of what the Broncos have been reported to be doing with their receivers, this is little more than spin and posturing.

After a month of constant reports that Jeudy and Sutton were the subject of trade interest from multiple teams, nothing substantive materialized. Now you’ve got two players who are more aware than any of us at just how close they’ve come to being shipped out. We have entered the phase of low-key gas-lighting relationship repair. The front office realized that they these guys are eventually going to report and groundwork needs to be put in place so the receiver room isn’t overrun with malcontents.

Of course, all this goes out the window once a team meets the very real trade demands for either receiver. The statement above is about taking the posture that they’re not just going to move them to move them. Those teams that are on the fence about ponying up that 1st for Jeudy or that 2nd for Sutton have been put on notice that the asking price in non-negotiable.

With no pick until the 3rd round of this year’s draft and coming off one of the worst season’s in recent history, the mandate to win now is very real. These players are either going to contribute on the field or as converted draft capital. The groundwork is being made to repair any hurt feelings this process may have caused while at the same time broadcasting that Denver won’t just be giving these guys away. Remember, nobody is untradeable.

