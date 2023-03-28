 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are the Broncos headed in the right direction after free agency moves?

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Time for another temperature check of Broncos Country. As many of you know, we run this survey throughout the year and weekly during the regular season, so its a good barometer of where fans stand with the Denver Broncos at each stage of the process.

Our surveys ended on a very low point last season (obviously), but the survey results immediately skyrocketed to 95% confident after the hiring of Sean Payton. He’s now been the head coach for almost two months and has navigated the team through the most important parts of free agency, adding several key new starters and bolstering the offensive line in a way that suggests we’ll see a run-oriented offensive in 2023.

So where do you stand on the direction of this team?

