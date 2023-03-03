Broncos give behind-the-scenes look at the NFL combine

I hope everyone’s week has been going well. I’m just popping in to share a few posts from the Denver Broncos at work.

The organization shared a sneak peek at their NFL Combine suite, which included but was not limited to the two Pa(y)tons (GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton). Unsurprisingly, the whole front office is revving up for the 2023 Draft, which starts in Kansas City, MO on April 27th.

on the #NFLCombine.



A behind-the-scenes look inside our suite: pic.twitter.com/7QZwJHFnYD — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 2, 2023

The video didn’t include any talking points, as it was just a montage of the work they’re doing right now, but it’s enough to get anyone even a little excited.

Also uploaded today were some candid photos from the Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium today. You can find the snapshots here.

Are you looking forward to the NFL Draft? Which players excite you the most, whether you think they’ll end up in Denver or not? Share your thoughts!