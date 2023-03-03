2023 NFL Scouting Combine results: Defensive linemen and linebackers

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is underway this week. On Thursday, defensive lineman and linebackers all arrived to go through weigh-ins, measurements, and football drills. Then on Friday, they wrapped it up with bench press.
Before we get into the results from the defensive line and linebacker groups, keep this tweet in mind as a helpful tool to compare to for each position.
For the purpose of this post, keep a keen eye on the DT, De, ILB, and OLB columns from the above chart.
In searching for the best combine results to review the weigh-in and results from the NFL Combine, I found a pretty good sorting table from Walter Football. Below is just the raw data, but no sorting for the results from both the defensive line and linebacker groups.
Defensive Line - 2023 NFL Combine
|School
|Player
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|10-Yd Split
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Northwestern
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|6'2
|282
|4.49
|1.61
|27
|--
|37.5
|10-5
|10.5
|33.88
|Iowa State
|MJ Anderson
|6'2
|269
|--
|--
|--
|--
|33
|--
|9.25
|33.09
|Wisconsin
|Keeanu Benton
|6'3
|312
|5.08
|1.79
|25
|7.34
|29.5
|9-3
|9.75
|33.88
|Clemson
|Bryan Bresee
|6'5
|305
|4.86
|1.71
|22
|--
|29
|--
|10.25
|32.5
|Georgia
|Jalen Carter
|6'3
|314
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|10.25
|33.5
|Coastal Carolina
|Jerrod Clark
|6'3
|343
|5.25
|1.82
|--
|7.6
|27.5
|8-6
|9.75
|33.75
|Texas
|Keondre Coburn
|6'1
|344
|5.22
|1.82
|24
|--
|27.5
|8-5
|9.13
|31.5
|Alabama
|DJ Dale
|6'1
|302
|5.26
|1.81
|--
|7.69
|25.5
|8-2
|9.75
|32.88
|Florida
|Gervon Dexter
|6'6
|312
|4.88
|1.75
|22
|7.5
|31
|9-2
|9.5
|32.25
|Louisville
|YaYa Diaby
|6'3
|263
|4.51
|1.56
|--
|--
|37
|10-0
|10.38
|33.88
|Rice
|Ikenna Enechukwu
|6'4
|264
|4.7
|1.66
|--
|--
|31.5
|10-0
|9.63
|33.63
|San Jose State
|Viliami Fehoko Jr.
|6'4
|276
|--
|--
|24
|--
|--
|--
|9
|33
|Baylor
|Siaki Ika
|6'4
|358
|5.39
|1.88
|--
|7.8
|--
|--
|10.25
|32.38
|Pittsburgh
|Calijah Kancey
|6'0
|281
|4.67
|1.64
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.13
|30.63
|Oklahoma State
|Tyler Lacy
|6'4
|279
|5.11
|1.72
|30
|7.6
|28.5
|9-8
|10.88
|33.25
|Missouri
|Isaiah McGuire
|6'4
|268
|4.76
|1.72
|--
|7.39
|36.5
|10-2
|8.63
|33.88
|Michigan
|Mike Morris
|6'5
|275
|4.95
|1.72
|22
|--
|28.5
|9-2
|10
|33.5
|Penn State
|PJ Mustipher
|6'4
|320
|5.41
|1.88
|19
|8.01
|27.5
|8-0
|9
|32.75
|Texas
|Moro Ojomo
|6'3
|292
|5.04
|1.77
|29
|--
|33
|9-4
|10.38
|34.5
|South Carolina
|Zacch Pickens
|6'4
|300
|4.89
|1.74
|22
|7.45
|30.5
|9-8
|10.38
|34.38
|Oklahoma
|Jalen Redmond
|6'2
|291
|4.81
|1.71
|27
|7.3
|34.5
|9-8
|10.13
|32.63
|LSU
|Jaquelin Roy
|6'3
|305
|--
|--
|30
|8.01
|--
|--
|10.13
|32.75
|Arizona State
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|6'2
|304
|5.16
|1.77
|--
|--
|29.5
|9-2
|9.88
|32.88
|Michigan
|Mazi Smith
|6'3
|323
|--
|--
|34
|--
|--
|--
|9.75
|33.75
|West Virginia
|Dante Stills
|6'4
|286
|4.85
|1.72
|20
|7.38
|28.5
|9-5
|9.63
|32.38
|Auburn
|Colby Wooden
|6'4
|273
|4.79
|1.68
|23
|--
|--
|9-7
|10.38
|33.75
|Alabama
|Byron Young
|6'3
|294
|--
|--
|24
|7.68
|26
|9-0
|11
|34.38
|Mississippi State
|Cameron Young
|6'3
|304
|5.1
|1.8
|--
|--
|--
|--
|10
|34.5
Since the Denver Broncos don’t pick until the third round, I asked one of our resident draft experts, Chris, to highlight a few defensive line players that might be a guy the Broncos could look at later in the draft. He noted both Colby Wooden out of Auburn and Keeanu Benton out of Wisconsin as potential options for Denver.
Colby Wooden
Auburn’s Colby Wooden would make a great developmental replacement for Dre’Mont Jones if the Broncos aren’t able to retain him. He had an incredible workout at Indianapolis and scored some of the highest marks for DL across the board in testing. Projected as a Day 2 selection, Wooden’s workout might end up putting him out of the Broncos reach, but this year’s DL and EDGE depth might keep him available at the top of the third round.
Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton had himself a great workout at the combine and solidified himself as a Day 2 selection with a solid workout. According to Kent Lee Plate, Benton’s RAS score was 8.03. The Wisconsin Badger who is one of the strongest players at the point of attack in this year’s draft projects to be a 0/1T defensive lineman at the next level. While it’s certainly possible he can rise up into the second round, there is a decent shot he is available at one of Denver’s back-to-back third-round selections.
Linebacker - 2023 NFL Combine
|Player
|School
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|10-Yd Split
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Player
|School
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|10-Yd Split
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Yasir Abdullah
|Louisville
|6'1
|237
|4.47
|1.56
|--
|--
|36.5
|10-9
|9.25
|32.38
|Will Anderson
|Alabama
|6'4
|253
|4.6
|1.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.88
|33.88
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|Kansas State
|6'3
|255
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.63
|33.5
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|Pittsburgh
|6'4
|251
|4.78
|1.67
|21
|7.11
|35
|10-0
|10.5
|33
|Jeremy Banks
|Tennessee
|6'1
|232
|4.53
|1.56
|25
|--
|37.5
|10-6
|9.5
|32
|Micah Baskerville
|LSU
|6'1
|221
|--
|--
|--
|--
|31
|9-7
|9.63
|31.25
|Robert Beal
|Georgia
|6'4
|247
|4.48
|1.62
|--
|--
|30
|10-3
|10.13
|34.63
|Jack Campbell
|Iowa
|6'5
|249
|4.65
|1.59
|--
|--
|37.5
|10-8
|10.25
|31.88
|Andre Carter II
|Army
|6'7
|256
|--
|--
|11
|--
|--
|--
|9.38
|33.08
|Brenton Cox
|Florida
|6'4
|250
|4.82
|1.65
|24
|--
|33
|9-7
|9.25
|33.13
|SirVocea Dennis
|Pittsburgh
|6'1
|226
|--
|--
|19
|--
|--
|--
|10.63
|32.88
|Isaiah Foskey
|Notre Dame
|6'5
|264
|4.58
|1.66
|22
|7.28
|34
|10-5
|9.88
|34
|Ali Gaye
|LSU
|6'6
|263
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.5
|34.25
|Jalen Graham
|Purdue
|6'2
|220
|4.64
|1.68
|--
|--
|30.5
|9-4
|9.88
|33
|Derick Hall
|Auburn
|6'3
|254
|4.55
|1.59
|--
|--
|--
|--
|10
|34.5
|Nick Hampton
|Appalachian State
|6'2
|236
|4.58
|1.65
|--
|--
|35.5
|10-0
|9.5
|33.63
|Zach Harrison
|Ohio State
|6'6
|274
|--
|--
|25
|--
|--
|--
|10
|36.25
|Daiyan Henley
|Washington State
|6'2
|225
|4.54
|1.55
|--
|--
|35
|10-5
|9.5
|33
|KJ Henry
|Clemson
|6'4
|251
|4.63
|1.65
|--
|--
|31.5
|9-4
|10
|33
|Nick Herbig
|Wisconsin
|6'2
|240
|4.65
|1.59
|25
|--
|--
|--
|9.25
|31.25
|Shaka Heyward
|Duke
|6'3
|235
|4.53
|1.54
|22
|--
|31
|9-8
|9.5
|34
|Dylan Horton
|TCU
|6'4
|257
|--
|--
|18
|--
|34
|10-0
|9.5
|33.13
|Thomas Incoom
|Central Michigan
|6'2
|262
|4.66
|1.65
|23
|--
|30.5
|9-10
|8.75
|33.25
|DJ Johnson
|Oregon
|6'4
|260
|4.49
|1.59
|28
|--
|--
|--
|9
|33.25
|Cam Jones
|Indiana
|6'1
|226
|4.69
|1.62
|17
|--
|33
|--
|9.5
|31.25
|Andre Jones Jr.
|Louisiana
|6'5
|248
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|10
|34.25
|Isaiah Land
|Florida A&M
|6'4
|236
|4.62
|1.65
|21
|7.2
|34.5
|10-6
|9.25
|32.5
|Eku Leota
|Auburn
|6'3
|252
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.5
|33.5
|Ochaun Mathis
|Nebraska
|6'5
|250
|4.74
|1.64
|21
|--
|--
|--
|10.75
|35.25
|Will McDonald IV
|Iowa State
|6'0
|239
|--
|--
|--
|--
|36
|11-0
|9.5
|34.88
|Ventrell Miller
|Florida
|6'0
|232
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.13
|32.5
|Isaiah Moore
|N.C. State
|6'2
|233
|--
|--
|26
|--
|--
|--
|9.13
|31.75
|Caleb Murphy
|Ferris State
|6'3
|254
|4.81
|1.65
|--
|7.28
|28.5
|9-11
|10.25
|32.75
|Myles Murphy
|Clemson
|6'5
|268
|--
|--
|25
|--
|--
|--
|8.5
|33.75
|BJ Ojulari
|LSU
|6'2
|248
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|10.5
|34.25
|Anfernee Orji
|Vanderbilt
|6'1
|230
|4.53
|1.54
|--
|--
|38.5
|10-2
|10.25
|32
|DeMarvion Overshown
|Texas
|6'3
|229
|4.56
|1.59
|15
|--
|--
|10-4
|9.5
|32.25
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|Cincinnati
|5'10
|231
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.5
|30.25
|Owen Pappoe
|Auburn
|6'0
|225
|4.39
|1.52
|29
|--
|35.5
|--
|9.13
|31.75
|Lonnie Phelps
|Kansas
|6'2
|244
|4.55
|1.62
|31
|--
|--
|--
|9.25
|32.38
|Jose Ramirez
|Eastern Michigan
|6'2
|242
|4.73
|1.63
|21
|6.95
|34.5
|9-10
|8.75
|32.75
|Tavius Robinson
|Mississippi
|6'6
|257
|4.66
|1.63
|23
|--
|33.5
|10-0
|9.63
|33.09
|Drew Sanders
|Arkansas
|6'4
|235
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.75
|32.13
|Noah Sewell
|Oregon
|6'2
|246
|4.64
|1.57
|27
|--
|33
|--
|10
|31.63
|Trenton Simpson
|Clemson
|6'2
|235
|4.43
|1.55
|25
|--
|--
|--
|10.25
|32.38
|Nolan Smith
|Georgia
|6'2
|238
|4.39
|1.52
|--
|--
|41.5
|10-8
|9
|32.63
|Noah Taylor
|North Carolina
|6'4
|238
|--
|--
|22
|--
|--
|--
|8.63
|32.63
|Charlie Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|6'3
|216
|--
|1.55
|18
|--
|--
|32.5
|8.5
|31.5
|Henry To'oTo'o
|Alabama
|6'1
|227
|4.62
|1.57
|--
|--
|32
|--
|10.25
|32.75
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|USC
|6'3
|266
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|10.13
|32.25
|Lukas Van Ness
|Iowa
|6'5
|272
|4.58
|1.64
|17
|7.02
|31
|9-10
|11
|34
|Tyrus Wheat
|Mississippi State
|6'2
|263
|4.65
|1.59
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9
|32.88
|Keion White
|Georgia Tech
|6'5
|285
|--
|--
|30
|--
|34
|9-9
|10.13
|34
|Dorian Williams
|Tulane
|6'1
|228
|4.49
|1.57
|--
|--
|--
|--
|10.25
|33.75
|Tyree Wilson
|Texas Tech
|6'6
|271
|--
|--
|23
|--
|--
|--
|9.63
|35.63
|Dee Winters
|TCU
|5'11
|227
|4.49
|1.56
|--
|--
|30.5
|--
|8.63
|31.63
|Byron Young
|Tennessee
|6'2
|250
|4.43
|1.62
|22
|7.19
|38
|11-0
|9.25
|32.5
Again, with little draft capital, the Broncos are going to have to find some diamonds in the rough. Linebacker is an area of need, here are some of the guys we think the Broncos could potentially see available when they begin drafting in the third rounds or later.
Chris pegged Jalen Graham from Purdue as a strong inside linebacker or safety option and Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State as an edge type guy. Those would be the names to watch for.
Jalen Graham
Purdue’s Jalen Graham is a swiss army knife defender who showed versatility on tape manning multiple roles as a STAR in the Boilermakers’ defense. Unfortunately, he had some of the worst workout numbers among linebackers at the position. Scouts will have to trust the tape over his combine performance to get a determinative grade on his final draft ranking. As of now, Graham’s likely a mid-Day 3 selection who would provide the Broncos with a core special teamer and developmental prospect to be deployed in multiple roles in Vance Joseph’s defense.
Will McDonald IV
Iowa State’s Will McDonald would be the ultimate selection for the Broncos in the third round, but after a short workout with some incredible numbers, he likely catapulted himself out of consideration for Denver at their top two selections in the third round. That being said, a handful of other EDGE defenders also ignited at the combine. Players fall every year and McDonald could be one of them, especially if teams are concerned with his drop-off in production in his final year with the Cyclones.
If the Broncos are looking for more help at linebacker, Indiana’s Cam Jones and Owen Pappoe are names to watch. Jones is regarded as one of the best run-defending linebackers in the league and had himself an above-average workout at the Combine, but stumbled with a slower 4.69 40-yard dash time. Pappoe had an incredible workout in Indianapolis and blased with a 4.39 forty-yard dash time. Though at 6’0, 225 pounds, he would have to have some weight to be an every down player in Vance Joseph’s defense.
Jones is projected to be a Day 3 player, but Pappoe’s workout might garner him consideration in the Top 75 picks for teams who covet speed and sideline-to-sideline athleticism in their linebacker corps.
Which names do you think may be an option for the Broncos in the third rounds or later? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.
