Peter King on Mike Shanahan: ‘He left his footprints in the sands of the NFL’

It was owners meeting week in the NFL and one of the interviews the Denver Broncos media team snagged was with Peter King. The entire interview was excellent, but his comments on former Broncos’ head coach Mike Shanahan stuck out.

King said Shanny would absolutely be getting in. It was just a matter of when at this point. He noted that you can’t have a guy like Bill Cower in the Hall of Fame without someone like Mike Shanahan in there with him. The contributions Shanny made in the NFL were more than enough to get the votes.

As for timing, King couldn’t say when it might happen. He did sound like he believed it would be sooner rather than later.

Hopefully Shanahan gets his place in the HOF sooner rather than later. One of the best coaches in #NFL history. https://t.co/3FS8rV1Gtz — Ian St. Clair (@IanStClair) March 29, 2023

