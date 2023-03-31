Report: Broncos had a top-30 visit with Oregon State multi-positional player Jack Colletto

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have held a top 30 visit with Oregon State multi-positional player Jack Colletto.

Yes, Broncos did hold a top 30 visit with multi-positional Jack Colletto, per source. Colletto - "The Jackhammer" - is a FB/TE/LB/Wildcat QB/core special teamer from Oregon State.

A possible next Taysom Hill for Sean Payton? #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 30, 2023

First, a reminder or refresher on what exactly a top 30 visit is. Basically, each NFL team in the days and weeks before the start of the NFL draft is allowed to invite up to 30 different prospects to come in for what amounts to a job interview. From there, they will work them out, show them the facility, meet with coaches, and basically have a job interview. It is just another step in the long scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft.

While at Oregon State, Colletto became a bit of a swiss army knife for them. He entered as a quarterback before taking snaps at linebacker, on special teams, wildcat quarterback, and eventually fullback. He is a 6’3”, 240-pound player with a non-stop motor and team-first attitude that some coaches are going to fall in love with. He is nicknamed “The Jackhammer” for a reason and it shows when you watch his tape.

Here is what The Draft Network’s Damian Parson’s had to say about Colletto in his scouting report on him.

Overall, Colletto is a fun/exciting gadget “weapon” for a team to use how they envision. They must have a plan for him to succeed prior to selecting him. There is some Taysom Hill in his game but I do not envision him getting paid to be a “quarterback” as Hill was. He offers value as a red zone wildcat power QB. Colletto is a jack of all trades but a master of none. I project him to be a valuable special teamer if nothing else.

The fit with Sean Payton just makes too much sense. He may lack the passing ability that Taysom Hill has, but everything else is very comparable. He is a violent tackler on special teams, a very good blocker as a fullback, and can be a weapon in the red zone as a wildcat quarterback. If anyone can find a consistent role for him on offense, it is Sean Payton. All that is intriguing, but his special teams value alone might be what is most attractive to Payton and the Broncos. They have put an emphasis on improving the special teams and getting someone with this sort of motor, skill set, and team-first mentality would really help that unit.

If he is available in the sixth or seventh round of the draft, I would not be upset if the Broncos selected Colletto and turned him into the next Taysom Hill.