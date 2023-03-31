2023 NFL Draft Profile: Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos on day two of the 2023 NFL Draft is former Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. He is a 6’0”, 198-pound cornerback who is considered one of the better cornerbacks in this years draft. The Draft Network has Stevenson ranked as their 15th-best cornerback in the draft and their 88th overall prospect in the entire draft.

Stevenson played two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Miami where he put together two very good seasons for them. During his two seasons at Miami, he totaled 68 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 11 pass deflections.

This clip perfectly sums up #Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson. He’s an outstanding technician. Slips a bit here, but flips his hips and recovers to break up the pass. pic.twitter.com/1794VXmzhT — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 9, 2023

Player Profile

Height: 6’0” | Weight: 198 pounds | 40-time: 4.45 seconds

Arm Length: 32 3/8” | Hands: 9 5/8”

Vertical Jump: 38” | Broad Jump: 10’5” | 3-Cone Drill: 7.09 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.41 seconds

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Your classic height/weight/speed prospect

Good athletic ability and a smooth athlete

Displays good play strength and is best used in a press-man defense

A physical corner that disrupts wide receivers

Good closing speed to track down a receiver

Plays the ball in the air well and shows good body control

A willing and at times physical tackler

Is a bit of an asshole on the field, can get chippy, and will get into the head of receivers

An ascending talent that should continue to get better

Has experience playing special teams

Weaknesses

Really struggles in zone coverage and is likely a scheme-dependent player’

His motor can go hot and cold at times

Inconsistent angles in the run game

Primarily a boundary corner

Tyrique Stevenson RAS

Tyrique Stevenson is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.26 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 159 out of 2128 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/Fbdw3kf83N #RAS pic.twitter.com/q7tYk52nj0 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 30, 2023

What other analysts are saying about cornerback Tyrique Stevenson

Big cornerback with the size and play strength to help match up with bigger receivers in the league. Stevenson is patient but physical in press-man and has good recovery speed when he falls behind. He struggles as a pattern matcher in off-man and had issues with busts in zone, so he might be scheme-dependent. Stevenson is talented when attacking the catch point and has the ball skills to make plays on 50/50 throws. He needs to become more consistent in run support but has the physical attributes to become a starter in a press-man scheme - NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

Tyrique Stevenson is a cornerback in Miami’s balanced man and zone defense. He plays primarily on the outside to Miami’s sideline, but was moved inside when necessary. He played in 46 career games, starting 26 of them. He transferred to Miami after playing for 2 years at Georgia (2019-20). While at Georgia, he was primarily their nickel, playing in the slot the majority of the time. Stevenson plays extremely physical and shows good speed and athleticism. He gets under the receiver’s skin often and isn’t afraid of getting chippy on the field. - SIS

Expectations for Stevenson will depend on the scheme he lands in. Placing Stevenson into a press-man-heavy system feels like the right pathway to NFL success for this player; although I could foresee a projection to safety and success there as more of a developmental prospect. - The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs

Final Thoughts

The Broncos' depth at cornerback behind star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is not the best. 2022 fourth-round pick Damarri Mathis had a solid end of the year, but will need to continue to grow as teams will target him early and often next season. Behind him, you have veteran slot corner K’Waun Williams and recently signed cornerback/returner Tremon Young and the returning Essang Bassey. That’s not the most exciting group overall, so some additions will be needed.

I singled out Stevenson because of newly hired defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s scheme. He runs an “attacking” defensive scheme that relies on press man coverage from his corners. Former Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips did the same and Joseph calls him a mentor, so I expect the same from Joseph. Now, Stevenson is viewed as a press man corner only, so it is a perfect fit in my opinion.

I like Stevenson’s athletic ability and his demeanor on the field. He is chippy and would bring some fire to the Broncos' secondary while adding some much-needed depth. I believe Stevenson will be available in the third round and could be considered by the Broncos.