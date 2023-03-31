Report: Broncos have a top-30 visit with Arkansas State offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Broncos are bringing in former Arkansas State offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes for a top-30 pre-draft visit.

He is a 6’4”, 323-pound guard who has 36” arms and an elite wingspan of 86 inches. According to Wilson, Rhodes’s performance against Ohio State this past season has created a buzz amongst NFL scouts.

Rhodes entered the transfer portal in 2022 and landed with Arkansas State this past season and now has NFL teams intrigued about his size, strength, and potential.

There is not much out there about Rhodes, but this continues the trend of the Broncos bringing in day 3 offensive lineman in for a pre-draft. They have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Northern Michigan offensive tackle and now with Arkansas State guard Jordan Rhodes.

The Broncos have put an emphasis on improving their offensive line and so far have been serious about doing that. They signed right tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers to a big multi-year deal during free agency and that emphasis is expected to continue into the draft.

While the Broncos starting five along the offensive line appears to be set, the depth behind them needs to be improved. Right now, names like Luke Wattenberg, Will Sherman, Quinn Bailey, and Kyle Fuller are your interior offensive line depth. That is not a great unit and one that saw many of these players struggle when given playing time last season. Now, with a new coaching staff in and a lot changing along the offensive line already, I expect some new blood to be added.