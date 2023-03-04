Horse Tracks: Potential Broncos Cap Casualties in 2023

With free agency starting at 2pm mountain on March 15th, let’s see which Denver Broncos are expendable to boost their salary cap space before the 2023 season.

Graham Glasgow (Guard, #61) – CUT

As we all know the Broncos offensive line was the worst in the league last year and if Russell Wilson is going to improve into next season, this offensive line needs major heart surgery. The first move of that surgery should be cutting guard Graham Glasgow. Glasgow posted a 59.3 PFF grade for the year in 13 starts, along with allowing five sacks and committing 10 penalties. Glasgow’s cap hit for 2023 is a total of 14 million resulting in three million of dead money, but in return opens up 11 million in cap savings if the Broncos were to cut him. That 11 million saved could be better spent on a different lineman and give an opportunity for the Broncos to upgrade at guard rather than keeping a mediocre guard that does not improve the offensive line unit.

Chase Edmonds (Running back, #19) – CUT

There’s no reason in paying a backup running back almost six million dollars a year when he is not even your starter. Javonte Williams is the starting running back of this team and because of injury concerns address his backup in the draft or get a cheap back in free agency. Running backs over the years have proved to be an expendable position and should not result in the Broncos paying their backup. Cutting Edmonds would also come with no dead cap and giving the Broncos another six million in the bank to work with. Edmonds, if he is not cut, will make $5,920,000 for the 2023 season.

Ronald Darby (Cornerback, #23) – KEEP

Despite only starting five games last season, I’d be willing to let Darby finish out the last year of his contract and take on the cap hit of 12 million. Hopefully with a long offseason recovery and a new coach in Sean Payton, Darby can serve as a solid corner and provide depth when needed for the Broncos secondary.

