2023 NFL Scouting Combine results: Defensive backs

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine coming in hot now as we have another position group that has wrapped things up on Saturday. The defensive back position group has gone through the weigh-ins, workouts, and bench press. They’ll all be headed home by now.
Before we get into the results from the defensive backs group, keep this tweet in mind as a helpful tool to compare to for each position.
For the purpose of this post, keep a keen eye on the cornerback and safety columns from the above chart.
In searching for the best combine results to review the weigh-in and results from the NFL Combine, I found a pretty good sorting table from Walter Football. Below is just the raw data, but no sorting for the results from the defensive backs group.
Defensive Backs - 2023 NFL Combine
|Player
|School
|HT
|WT
|40-time
|10-Yd Split
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Alex Austin
|Oregon State
|6'1
|195
|4.55
|1.54
|--
|--
|33
|10-2
|8.5
|31.88
|Deonte Banks
|Maryland
|6'0
|197
|4.35
|1.49
|--
|--
|42
|11-4
|9.38
|31.38
|Jordan Battle
|Alabama
|6'1
|209
|4.55
|1.56
|17
|--
|--
|--
|8.5
|32
|Jakorian Bennett
|Maryland
|5'11
|188
|4.3
|1.48
|13
|--
|40.5
|11-1
|9.13
|31.88
|Mekhi Blackmon
|USC
|5'11
|178
|4.47
|1.54
|11
|--
|36
|10-5
|9.25
|31
|Lance Boykin
|Coastal Carolina
|6'2
|200
|--
|--
|13
|--
|--
|10-4
|9.75
|32.38
|Brian Branch
|Alabama
|6'0
|190
|4.58
|1.56
|14
|--
|34.5
|10-5
|9.5
|30.75
|Julius Brents
|Kansas State
|6'3
|198
|4.53
|1.57
|--
|6.63
|41.5
|11-6
|9.63
|34
|Myles Brooks
|Louisiana Tech
|6'1
|201
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.5
|30.75
|Cameron Brown
|Ohio State
|6'0
|199
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9
|31
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|Penn State
|5'11
|203
|4.65
|1.56
|18
|--
|32.5
|9-11
|10.13
|31.25
|Sydney Brown
|Illinois
|5'10
|211
|4.47
|1.51
|23
|--
|40.5
|10-10
|10.25
|31.5
|Arquon Bush
|Cincinnati
|6'0
|187
|4.54
|1.55
|--
|--
|33.5
|9-7
|9.25
|29.88
|Kei'Trel Clark
|Louisville
|5'10
|181
|4.42
|1.49
|--
|--
|34.5
|10-2
|8.25
|29.63
|Chamarri Conner
|Virginia Tech
|6'0
|202
|4.51
|1.56
|20
|--
|40.5
|10-5
|9
|31.38
|Trey Dean III
|Florida
|6'2
|200
|4.75
|1.6
|25
|--
|36.5
|10-4
|9.25
|31.75
|Emmanuel Forbes
|Mississippi State
|6'1
|166
|4.35
|1.48
|--
|--
|37.5
|10-4
|8.5
|32.25
|Mekhi Garner
|LSU
|6'2
|212
|4.55
|1.54
|--
|--
|38
|10-8
|10.13
|32.25
|Christian Gonzalez
|Oregon
|6'1
|197
|4.38
|1.54
|14
|--
|41.5
|11-1
|9.5
|32
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Alabama
|6'1
|203
|4.57
|1.57
|--
|--
|31
|10-1
|9
|31
|Ronnie Hickman
|Ohio State
|6'1
|203
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.38
|33
|Brandon Hill
|Pittsburgh
|5'10
|193
|4.43
|1.5
|15
|--
|35.5
|10-3
|9.5
|30.75
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|TCU
|5'8
|178
|4.41
|1.5
|12
|--
|39
|11-0
|8.63
|29
|Jordan Howden
|Minnesota
|6'0
|203
|4.49
|1.55
|14
|--
|33.5
|9-11
|9.5
|32.25
|Anthony Johnson
|Virginia
|6'2
|205
|4.63
|1.59
|15
|--
|30.5
|9-8
|8.63
|32.63
|Antonio Johnson
|Texas A&M
|6'2
|198
|4.52
|1.57
|8
|--
|31
|9-10
|9.75
|32.13
|Anthony Johnson Jr.
|Iowa State
|6'0
|205
|4.54
|1.55
|--
|--
|37.5
|10-5
|8.75
|31.25
|Jaylon Jones
|Texas A&M
|6'2
|200
|4.57
|1.48
|14
|6.88
|38
|10-2
|9
|30.75
|Nic Jones
|Ball State
|6'0
|189
|4.51
|1.57
|--
|--
|34.5
|10-2
|10
|32.38
|Tyreque Jones
|Boise State
|6'2
|195
|4.52
|1.61
|--
|--
|32
|9-11
|9.63
|33.75
|Brandon Joseph
|Notre Dame
|6'0
|202
|4.62
|1.56
|17
|7.08
|30.5
|9-10
|9
|30.88
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|Stanford
|6'0
|191
|4.52
|1.49
|--
|--
|36
|10-11
|9.75
|32
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|South Alabama
|6'0
|189
|4.46
|1.57
|--
|6.9
|40.5
|--
|10.38
|32.38
|Jartavius Martin
|Illinois
|5'11
|194
|4.46
|1.47
|15
|--
|44
|11-1
|9.63
|31.13
|Kaevon Merriweather
|Iowa
|6'0
|205
|4.62
|1.58
|--
|--
|35.5
|9-10
|9.25
|31.88
|Cameron Mitchell
|Northwestern
|5'11
|191
|4.47
|1.48
|15
|--
|35
|--
|9.75
|31.38
|Riley Moss
|Iowa
|6'1
|193
|4.45
|1.48
|--
|--
|39
|10-7
|9.5
|30
|Gervarrius Owens
|Houston
|6'0
|195
|--
|--
|15
|--
|37.5
|10-5
|9.5
|32
|Clark Phillips III
|Utah
|5'9
|184
|4.51
|1.51
|18
|--
|33
|--
|9.13
|29.13
|Joey Porter Jr.
|Penn State
|6'3
|193
|4.46
|1.5
|17
|--
|35
|10-9
|10
|34
|Eli Ricks
|Alabama
|6'2
|188
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|8.88
|32.38
|Kelee Ringo
|Georgia
|6'2
|207
|4.36
|1.54
|--
|--
|33.5
|10-2
|8.5
|31.25
|Jammie Robinson
|Florida State
|5'11
|191
|4.59
|1.58
|23
|--
|33.5
|9-8
|8.75
|29.63
|Darius Rush
|South Carolina
|6'2
|198
|4.36
|1.51
|--
|--
|35
|10-1
|9.5
|33.38
|Daniel Scott
|California
|6'1
|208
|4.45
|1.55
|22
|6.75
|39.5
|10-8
|10
|30.25
|JL Skinner
|Boise State
|6'4
|209
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|8.25
|32
|Cam Smith
|South Carolina
|6'1
|180
|4.43
|1.49
|--
|--
|38
|11-2
|9.13
|31.63
|Christopher Smith
|Georgia
|5'11
|192
|4.62
|1.56
|15
|--
|33
|9-8
|9.63
|31.13
|Terell Smith
|Minnesota
|6'1
|204
|4.41
|1.5
|14
|7.02
|34
|10-0
|9
|32.88
|Tyrique Stevenson
|Miami
|6'0
|198
|4.45
|1.51
|--
|7.09
|38.5
|10-5
|9.63
|32.38
|Jason Taylor II
|Oklahoma State
|6'0
|204
|4.5
|1.52
|14
|--
|43
|10-9
|10
|32
|Rashad Torrence II
|Florida
|6'0
|193
|4.72
|1.59
|20
|--
|33.5
|9-11
|10
|32
|Cory Trice
|Purdue
|6'3
|206
|4.47
|1.56
|17
|--
|35.5
|11-0
|9.75
|32.38
|DJ Turner
|Michigan
|5'11
|178
|4.26
|1.47
|--
|--
|38.5
|10-11
|9.63
|30.75
|Carrington Valentine
|Kentucky
|6'0
|193
|--
|--
|9
|--
|39
|10-8
|9.25
|32.25
|Jay Ward
|LSU
|6'1
|188
|4.55
|1.53
|16
|--
|34.5
|11-0
|8.25
|32.5
|Garrett Williams
|Syracuse
|5'10
|192
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.25
|31
|Devon Witherspoon
|Illinois
|6'0
|181
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|8.88
|31.25
|Rejzohn Wright
|Oregon State
|6'2
|193
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|9.63
|32.5
Which names do you think may be an option for the Denver Broncos in the third rounds or later? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.
