2023 NFL Scouting Combine results: Defensive backs

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine coming in hot now as we have another position group that has wrapped things up on Saturday. The defensive back position group has gone through the weigh-ins, workouts, and bench press. They’ll all be headed home by now.

Before we get into the results from the defensive backs group, keep this tweet in mind as a helpful tool to compare to for each position.

For the purpose of this post, keep a keen eye on the cornerback and safety columns from the above chart.

In searching for the best combine results to review the weigh-in and results from the NFL Combine, I found a pretty good sorting table from Walter Football. Below is just the raw data, but no sorting for the results from the defensive backs group.

Defensive Backs - 2023 NFL Combine Player School HT WT 40-time 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School HT WT 40-time 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Alex Austin Oregon State 6'1 195 4.55 1.54 -- -- 33 10-2 8.5 31.88 Deonte Banks Maryland 6'0 197 4.35 1.49 -- -- 42 11-4 9.38 31.38 Jordan Battle Alabama 6'1 209 4.55 1.56 17 -- -- -- 8.5 32 Jakorian Bennett Maryland 5'11 188 4.3 1.48 13 -- 40.5 11-1 9.13 31.88 Mekhi Blackmon USC 5'11 178 4.47 1.54 11 -- 36 10-5 9.25 31 Lance Boykin Coastal Carolina 6'2 200 -- -- 13 -- -- 10-4 9.75 32.38 Brian Branch Alabama 6'0 190 4.58 1.56 14 -- 34.5 10-5 9.5 30.75 Julius Brents Kansas State 6'3 198 4.53 1.57 -- 6.63 41.5 11-6 9.63 34 Myles Brooks Louisiana Tech 6'1 201 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.5 30.75 Cameron Brown Ohio State 6'0 199 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9 31 Ji'Ayir Brown Penn State 5'11 203 4.65 1.56 18 -- 32.5 9-11 10.13 31.25 Sydney Brown Illinois 5'10 211 4.47 1.51 23 -- 40.5 10-10 10.25 31.5 Arquon Bush Cincinnati 6'0 187 4.54 1.55 -- -- 33.5 9-7 9.25 29.88 Kei'Trel Clark Louisville 5'10 181 4.42 1.49 -- -- 34.5 10-2 8.25 29.63 Chamarri Conner Virginia Tech 6'0 202 4.51 1.56 20 -- 40.5 10-5 9 31.38 Trey Dean III Florida 6'2 200 4.75 1.6 25 -- 36.5 10-4 9.25 31.75 Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi State 6'1 166 4.35 1.48 -- -- 37.5 10-4 8.5 32.25 Mekhi Garner LSU 6'2 212 4.55 1.54 -- -- 38 10-8 10.13 32.25 Christian Gonzalez Oregon 6'1 197 4.38 1.54 14 -- 41.5 11-1 9.5 32 DeMarcco Hellams Alabama 6'1 203 4.57 1.57 -- -- 31 10-1 9 31 Ronnie Hickman Ohio State 6'1 203 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.38 33 Brandon Hill Pittsburgh 5'10 193 4.43 1.5 15 -- 35.5 10-3 9.5 30.75 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU 5'8 178 4.41 1.5 12 -- 39 11-0 8.63 29 Jordan Howden Minnesota 6'0 203 4.49 1.55 14 -- 33.5 9-11 9.5 32.25 Anthony Johnson Virginia 6'2 205 4.63 1.59 15 -- 30.5 9-8 8.63 32.63 Antonio Johnson Texas A&M 6'2 198 4.52 1.57 8 -- 31 9-10 9.75 32.13 Anthony Johnson Jr. Iowa State 6'0 205 4.54 1.55 -- -- 37.5 10-5 8.75 31.25 Jaylon Jones Texas A&M 6'2 200 4.57 1.48 14 6.88 38 10-2 9 30.75 Nic Jones Ball State 6'0 189 4.51 1.57 -- -- 34.5 10-2 10 32.38 Tyreque Jones Boise State 6'2 195 4.52 1.61 -- -- 32 9-11 9.63 33.75 Brandon Joseph Notre Dame 6'0 202 4.62 1.56 17 7.08 30.5 9-10 9 30.88 Kyu Blu Kelly Stanford 6'0 191 4.52 1.49 -- -- 36 10-11 9.75 32 Darrell Luter Jr. South Alabama 6'0 189 4.46 1.57 -- 6.9 40.5 -- 10.38 32.38 Jartavius Martin Illinois 5'11 194 4.46 1.47 15 -- 44 11-1 9.63 31.13 Kaevon Merriweather Iowa 6'0 205 4.62 1.58 -- -- 35.5 9-10 9.25 31.88 Cameron Mitchell Northwestern 5'11 191 4.47 1.48 15 -- 35 -- 9.75 31.38 Riley Moss Iowa 6'1 193 4.45 1.48 -- -- 39 10-7 9.5 30 Gervarrius Owens Houston 6'0 195 -- -- 15 -- 37.5 10-5 9.5 32 Clark Phillips III Utah 5'9 184 4.51 1.51 18 -- 33 -- 9.13 29.13 Joey Porter Jr. Penn State 6'3 193 4.46 1.5 17 -- 35 10-9 10 34 Eli Ricks Alabama 6'2 188 -- -- -- -- -- -- 8.88 32.38 Kelee Ringo Georgia 6'2 207 4.36 1.54 -- -- 33.5 10-2 8.5 31.25 Jammie Robinson Florida State 5'11 191 4.59 1.58 23 -- 33.5 9-8 8.75 29.63 Darius Rush South Carolina 6'2 198 4.36 1.51 -- -- 35 10-1 9.5 33.38 Daniel Scott California 6'1 208 4.45 1.55 22 6.75 39.5 10-8 10 30.25 JL Skinner Boise State 6'4 209 -- -- -- -- -- -- 8.25 32 Cam Smith South Carolina 6'1 180 4.43 1.49 -- -- 38 11-2 9.13 31.63 Christopher Smith Georgia 5'11 192 4.62 1.56 15 -- 33 9-8 9.63 31.13 Terell Smith Minnesota 6'1 204 4.41 1.5 14 7.02 34 10-0 9 32.88 Tyrique Stevenson Miami 6'0 198 4.45 1.51 -- 7.09 38.5 10-5 9.63 32.38 Jason Taylor II Oklahoma State 6'0 204 4.5 1.52 14 -- 43 10-9 10 32 Rashad Torrence II Florida 6'0 193 4.72 1.59 20 -- 33.5 9-11 10 32 Cory Trice Purdue 6'3 206 4.47 1.56 17 -- 35.5 11-0 9.75 32.38 DJ Turner Michigan 5'11 178 4.26 1.47 -- -- 38.5 10-11 9.63 30.75 Carrington Valentine Kentucky 6'0 193 -- -- 9 -- 39 10-8 9.25 32.25 Jay Ward LSU 6'1 188 4.55 1.53 16 -- 34.5 11-0 8.25 32.5 Garrett Williams Syracuse 5'10 192 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.25 31 Devon Witherspoon Illinois 6'0 181 -- -- -- -- -- -- 8.88 31.25 Rejzohn Wright Oregon State 6'2 193 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.63 32.5

Which names do you think may be an option for the Denver Broncos in the third rounds or later? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.