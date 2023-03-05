Good morning, Broncos Country!

There’s no secret the Denver Broncos were ravaged by injuries last season.

In fact, the biggest loss occurred before the season even started when the Broncos lost Tim Patrick in training camp to a season-ending knee injury.

As Denver general manager George Paton said this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis:

“That was a huge loss. You could argue one of the biggest losses of the season. When he got hurt that day, the whole building was deflated. You guys know Tim, what he brings every day: the leader, (a) really good player.”

The good news for Patrick and the Broncos is that he’s on track to be ready for the start of the regular season. The even better news is Paton announced the same for running back Javonte Williams.

As Paton said about Patrick:

“He’s running now, he’s jogging. … I don’t know where he’ll be back in terms of the offseason program, but next season certainly he’ll be 100 percent.”

For a team that received nothing but bad injury news a season ago, the return of Patrick to the Broncos offense, the locker room and practice field is huge. The Denver receiver has turned into a team leader who other players follow. And he’ll be one that new Broncos head coach Sean Payton can rely on to flip the culture and help this franchise win games again.

