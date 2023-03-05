2023 NFL Scouting Combine results: Wide receivers and tight ends

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is coming close to wrapping up as another two position groups have completed the process with wide receivers and tight ends. They have gone through the weigh-ins, workouts, and bench press. Let’s take a look at those results.

You can watch the NFL Combine on NFL Network to keep up on this all-important annual scouting event. For the full schedule of events for each group, check out our NFL Combine Schedule.

Before we get into the results from the wide receiver and tight end position groups, keep this tweet in mind as a helpful tool to compare to for each position.

For the purpose of this post, keep a keen eye on the wide receiver and tight end columns from the above chart. In searching for the best combine results to review the weigh-in and results from the NFL Combine, I found a pretty good sorting table from Walter Football.

The Denver Broncos don’t have pressing needs at either of these positions, but teams tend to pick up depth in later rounds. I teamed up again with Chris Hart and we’ll be focusing on potential targets they might have from those areas.

Below is just the raw data, but no sorting for the results from the wide receiver and tight end groups.

Wide Receivers - 2023 NFL Combine Player School HT WR 40-Time 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School HT WR 40-Time 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Jordan Addison USC 5'11 173 4.49 1.56 -- -- 34 10-2 8.75 30.88 Ronnie Bell Michigan 6'0 191 4.54 1.52 14 6.98 38.5 10-0 9.5 31 Jake Bobo UCLA 6'4 206 -- -- -- -- -- -- 10 32.25 Kayshon Boutte LSU 5'11 195 4.5 1.58 -- -- 29 9-10 9.5 31.38 Jalen Brooks South Carolina 6'1 201 4.69 1.56 -- 7.15 35 10-10 9.5 34.13 Jason Brownlee Southern Mississippi 6'2 198 4.59 1.52 16 -- 39.5 10-11 9.75 33.75 Jacob Copeland Maryland 5'11 201 4.42 1.51 20 7.01 33 10-7 8.63 31.63 Derius Davis TCU 5'8 165 4.36 1.46 -- -- -- -- 8 29.25 Nathaniel Dell Houston 5'8 165 4.49 1.49 -- -- -- 10-1 8.63 30.5 Dontay Demus Jr. Maryland 6'3 212 4.57 1.55 -- -- 35.5 10-3 9.75 34.25 Demario Douglas Liberty 5'8 179 4.44 1.54 -- -- 39.5 11-2 8.75 30.25 Josh Downs North Carolina 5'9 171 4.48 1.49 -- -- 38.5 10-11 9.25 30.38 Grant DuBose Charlotte 6'2 201 4.57 1.52 -- 6.89 35 10-5 9.5 31.88 Zay Flowers Boston College 5'9 182 4.42 1.53 -- -- 35.5 10-7 9.25 29.25 Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia 6'4 221 4.38 1.54 -- 6.97 41 10-9 9.38 33.5 Antoine Green North Carolina 6'2 199 4.47 1.54 -- 6.99 33.5 10-3 9 32.13 Jadon Haselwood Arkansas 6'2 215 4.66 1.56 -- 6.98 37 10-3 10 31.25 Malik Heath Mississippi 6'2 213 4.64 1.53 -- 6.96 34 10-4 9.13 32.5 Elijah Higgins Stanford 6'3 235 4.54 1.56 -- 7.01 35 10-6 10.5 31.75 Xavier Hutchinson Iowa State 6'2 203 4.53 1.55 -- 6.91 36 9-8 9.38 31.38 Jalin Hyatt Tennessee 6'0 176 4.4 1.5 -- -- 40 11-3 9 32.5 Andrei Iosivas Princeton 6'3 205 4.43 1.52 19 6.85 39 10-8 8.75 32 Kearis Jackson Georgia 5'11 196 4.55 1.52 -- -- -- 10-6 9.38 31.25 Rakim Jarrett Maryland 6'0 192 4.44 1.51 13 -- 35.5 10-3 9.38 31.38 Michael Jefferson Louisiana 6'4 199 4.56 1.52 16 7.03 37 11-1 9.63 32.5 Jaray Jenkins LSU 6'2 204 4.6 1.56 20 -- -- -- 10 31.75 CJ Johnson East Carolina 6'2 224 -- -- -- -- -- -- 10.25 32 Quentin Johnston TCU 6'3 208 -- -- -- -- 40.5 11-2 9.63 33.63 Charlie Jones Purdue 5'11 175 4.43 1.51 13 -- 36.5 10-4 9 31.63 Malik Knowles Kansas State 6'2 196 -- -- -- -- -- -- 8.75 32.25 Matt Landers Arkansas 6'4 200 4.37 1.51 -- -- 37 10-10 9.25 32.5 Marvin Mims Oklahoma 5'11 183 4.38 1.55 -- 6.9 39.5 10-9 9 31.63 Jonathan Mingo Mississippi 6'2 220 4.46 1.54 22 -- 39.5 10-9 10.38 32.13 Jalen Moreno-Cropper Fresno State 5'11 172 4.4 1.55 -- -- -- 10-1 8.88 30.13 Puka Nacua BYU 6'2 201 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.5 31.5 Joseph Ngata Clemson 6'3 217 4.54 1.59 -- -- 34.5 10-4 10.25 33.13 Trey Palmer Nebraska 6'0 192 4.33 1.51 -- -- -- -- 9.63 31.88 A.T. Perry Wake Forest 6'4 198 4.47 1.59 -- -- 35 10-10 9.25 33.25 Jayden Reed Michigan State 5'11 187 4.45 1.57 -- -- 33.5 10-1 9.13 30.5 Rashee Rice SMU 6'1 204 4.51 1.49 -- -- 41 10-8 9.5 32.75 Tyler Scott Cincinnati 5'10 177 4.44 1.51 -- -- 39.5 11-1 9 30.88 Justin Shorter Florida 6'4 229 4.55 1.59 18 -- 35.5 10-6 10 33.75 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State 6'1 196 -- -- -- 6.57 35 10-5 9 30.5 Cedric Tillman Tennessee 6'3 213 4.54 1.53 -- -- 37 10-8 10 32.75 Mitchell Tinsley Penn State 6'0 199 4.6 1.53 14 -- 35.5 10-0 10 32.38 Tre Tucker Cincinnati 5'9 182 4.4 1.48 -- -- 37.5 10-4 8.63 28.88 Parker Washington Penn State 5'10 204 -- -- 16 -- -- -- 10.13 29 Jalen Wayne South Alabama 6'2 210 4.51 1.54 -- -- 34.5 10-4 9.38 32.13 Dontayvion Wicks Virginia 6'1 206 4.62 1.59 -- -- 39 10-10 10 32.38 Michael Wilson Stanford 6'2 213 4.58 1.5 23 -- 37.5 10-5 9.75 31

The Broncos have invested a lot into the WR position over recent years, but nobody’s status on the roster is guaranteed beyond the 2023 season. I wouldn’t put it as a top need for the Broncos, but if the opportunity presents itself, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sean Payton and George Paton select a talented receiver for the future.

Marvin Mims

Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims was their top receiver the past few seasons and continued his success by posting some of the best numbers of all receivers at the Combine and stood out with his 4.38 40-yard dash. If the Broncos are looking to add speed and a top-tier vertical threat who easily creates separation, Mims would be a name to keep an eye on for Day 2. Though it wouldn’t be a surprise if he skyrockets into the Top 64 selections after his performance in Indianapolis.

Rakim Jarrett

A likely Day 3 selection, Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett is also a name to pencil in for the Broncos. Coach Payton will value his ability to play inside and out, but his best fit might be as a slot receiver at the next level. Jarrett had a quality workout and raced to a 4.44 40-yard dash and has some of the best vertical and yard-after-the-catch skills in this class. I feel he would be a great value for the Broncos in the fourth-round or a bit later on.

Tight Ends - 2023 NFL Combine Player School HT WT 40-Time 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School HT WT 40-Time 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Davis Allen Clemson 6'6 245 4.84 1.6 -- -- 38.5 10-5 10 32.25 Payne Durham Purdue 6'6 253 4.87 1.61 -- -- 34.5 9-9 9.75 33.38 Noah Gindorff North Dakota State 6'6 263 -- -- 16 -- -- -- 10 33.13 Dalton Kincaid Utah 6'4 246 -- -- -- -- -- -- 10.25 32.63 Tucker Kraft South Dakota State 6'5 254 4.69 1.59 23 7.08 34 10-2 10 32.75 Zack Kuntz Old Dominion 6'7 255 4.55 1.57 23 6.87 40 10-8 10.25 34 Sam LaPorta Iowa 6'3 245 4.59 1.59 -- 6.91 35 10-3 10.25 32.13 Cameron Latu Alabama 6'4 242 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.5 32.38 Will Mallory Miami 6'5 239 4.54 1.59 20 -- 36.5 10-1 9.38 32.25 Michael Mayer Notre Dame 6'5 249 4.7 1.66 -- -- 32.5 9-10 9.5 31.63 Luke Musgrave Oregon State 6'6 253 4.61 1.54 -- -- 36 10-5 10.38 32.63 Kyle Patterson Air Force 6'5 260 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.25 32.5 Luke Schoonmaker Michigan 6'5 251 4.63 1.59 -- -- 33.5 10-7 9 32.88 Brenton Strange Penn State 6'4 253 4.7 1.57 23 7.25 36 10-4 9.63 31.13 Leonard Taylor Cincinnati 6'5 250 -- -- -- -- -- -- 10.13 32.75 Travis Vokolek Nebraska 6'6 259 -- -- 20 -- -- 9-7 9.5 32.88 Darnell Washington Georgia 6'7 264 4.64 1.57 21 -- 31 10-2 11 34.38 Blake Whiteheart Wake Forest 6'4 247 4.7 1.63 20 -- 35.5 9-7 8.75 32.13 Josh Whyle Cincinnati 6'7 248 4.69 1.61 -- -- 33.5 9-7 9.5 31.5 Brayden Willis Oklahoma 6'4 241 -- -- 20 7.3 32 9-9 9.75 33.25

Tight end isn’t a top-tier need for the Broncos, but only Greg Dulcich and Albert Okwuegbunam are players who saw reps last season who are currently on the squad. Every other player who saw time in Denver’s platoon situation is set to hit free agency. Some point, somewhere, the Broncos are going to add someone. It’s just a matter of how.

Zack Kuntz

Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz will be gaining a lot of steam before April. After being an All-Conference USA selection in 2021, Kuntz had his last year shortened early with a season-ending injury after five games. But he made up for lost time with his performance at the combine after registering the highest RAS of any player at the position in the history of the draft. A guy who is 6’7, 255 pounds and can run a 4.55 40-yard dash? Those traits are worth betting on for the Broncos. But would they take another TE that early?

Zack Kuntz is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 10.00 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1020 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/mpZ9CLNDkc #RAS pic.twitter.com/npOjG7HQZW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2023

Which names do you think may be an option for the Broncos from day three of the 2023 NFL Draft? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.