Horse Tracks: March a busy month as new league year looms

With the conclusion of on-field workouts, the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books. In just 9-days, the NFL’s new league year will begin as the Broncos try to right what went very wrong in 2022.

Tuesday, at 2:00pm MT, is the deadline to tag franchise or transition players. There has been a lot of speculation about the Broncos Dre’Mont Jones and what the team will do with him before the deadline.

Also beginning Tuesday, the wine and dine period for draftees begin. Those all important meetings and private dinners are permitted. Clubs are allowed 30 non-local facility visits, but no actual on-field workouts. Zoom and telephone interviews with draft prospects are also allowed. College Pro Days can begin popping off all over the country.

Next Monday, March 13, begins the so-called “tampering period” where teams may engage in talks with soon-to-be-free-agents in the hopes of negotiating a contract to begin once the new league year opens.

It’s going to be a busy 9-days as NFL clubs endeavor to get under the salary cap before the new league year begins on March 15th. Players coming, going, getting tagged and with draft season ramping up, it’s what makes this part of the offseason so exciting.

HEADLINES

