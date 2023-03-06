Peter King says Sean Payton plans to use a broken-down car to help Broncos move forward

Peter King dropped a strange tidbit he learned about Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton at the NFL Combine last week.

Payton told me he’s going to put an old car front and center in the parking lot so that all players and coaches will see it. He said he’ll have the rearview mirror plus the side mirrors removed from the car. As he said at the Combine, he wants his players and his new organization to look ahead, and not behind, at the nightmare that was the 2022 Broncos season. So if you see a stripped-down old jalopy alongside some very nice vehicles in the Broncos parking lot this season, you’ll know why.

I’m still debating whether or not Payton was actually being serious here. At first glance, it seems odd and gimmicky, but its clear Payton is looking for a symbolic shift in culture in this organization. He’ll need to follow it up with action and results. Sometimes an unconventional approach might work.

This report made me laugh at first. I’m still a bit torn on it being interesting and also kind of silly. At the end of the day, if it works it works. I like the symbolism of focusing on the future, because the last seven years have been pretty terrible in Denver. I hope it works.

What do you think of this reported plan by Sean Payton to use a prop to spark a culture change within the Broncos organization?