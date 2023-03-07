2023 NFL Scouting Combine results: Offensive line

The 2023 NFL Combine is wrapped up, but we have a few more position groups to recap here this week. The offensive line group has gone through the weigh-ins, workouts, and bench press, so we can review those results now.

Before we get into the results from the offensive line group, keep this tweet in mind as a helpful tool to compare to for each position.

For the purpose of this post, keep a keen eye on the offensive tackle and guard/center columns from the above chart.

In searching for the best combine results to review the weigh-in and results from the NFL Combine, I found a pretty good sorting table from Walter Football. Below is just the raw data, but no sorting for the results from the offensive line group.

Offensive Line - 2023 NFL Combine Player School HT WT 40-Time 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School HT WT 40-Time 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Alan Ali TCU 6'4 301 -- -- -- -- 26.5 -- 9.5 32.88 Jake Andrews Troy 6'3 305 5.15 1.8 -- -- 26 8-6 10 32.88 Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon 6'6 317 5.23 1.8 -- 7.65 28.5 8-10 10.5 34.5 Steve Avila TCU 6'4 332 5.21 1.84 28 7.85 29.5 8-2 9.25 33 Henry Bainivalu Washington 6'6 306 5.5 1.87 -- 8.34 28 8-5 10.75 34 TJ Bass Oregon 6'4 317 5.48 1.86 -- -- 28.5 9-1 9.25 32.38 Matthew Bergeron Syracuse 6'5 318 -- -- -- -- 30.5 8-7 9.5 33.75 Earl Bostick Jr. Kansas 6'6 309 5.05 1.74 -- -- 31 9-3 9.5 34.13 Anthony Bradford LSU 6'4 332 5.08 1.74 34 7.84 30 8-10 9.5 33.5 Nick Broeker Mississippi 6'4 305 5.27 1.84 -- 7.75 -- -- 9.75 32.5 McClendon Curtis Tennessee-Chattanooga 6'6 324 5.24 1.85 25 7.7 26.5 8-9 10.25 35 Braeden Daniels Utah 6'4 294 4.99 1.71 -- 7.53 30.5 9-1 9.38 33 Jaelyn Duncan Maryland 6'6 306 5.1 1.78 -- -- 31.5 9-5 9.38 33 Emil Ekiyor Jr. Alabama 6'3 314 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.5 33.88 Mark Evans II University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 6'3 303 5.44 1.8 19 7.75 26.5 8-5 10.38 32.38 Alex Forsyth Oregon 6'4 303 -- -- 29 -- 20.5 7-11 10.25 32.75 Blake Freeland BYU 6'8 302 4.98 1.68 -- 7.46 37 10-0 10 33.88 Jon Gaines UCLA 6'4 303 5.01 1.73 -- 7.31 32.5 9-6 10.13 33.63 Connor Galvin Baylor 6'7 293 5.48 1.81 29 8 30.5 8-8 9 32.38 Richard Gouraige Florida 6'5 306 -- -- 23 -- -- -- 10 34 Jovaughn Gwyn South Carolina 6'2 297 5.12 1.8 34 7.9 27.5 9-1 9.88 31.75 Anton Harrison Oklahoma 6'4 315 4.98 1.77 -- -- 28.5 8-9 9.25 34.13 Ryan Hayes Michigan 6'6 298 5.18 1.78 -- 7.39 30 8-7 10 32.5 Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State 6'6 313 -- -- 29 -- -- 9-2 9.5 36.13 Broderick Jones Georgia 6'5 311 4.97 1.75 -- -- 30 9-0 10.63 34.75 Dawand Jones Ohio State 6'8 374 5.35 1.92 -- -- -- -- 11.63 36.38 Jaxson Kirkland Washington 6'7 321 -- -- 19 -- -- -- 10.5 33.5 Brent Laing Duluth/University of Minnesota 6'4 304 -- -- 24 -- -- -- 9.75 32.38 Tashawn Manning Kentucky 6'3 327 5.34 1.85 -- 7.9 27.5 8-6 9.75 34.5 Cody Mauch North Dakota State 6'5 302 5.08 1.79 29 7.33 29 9-0 9.75 32.38 Warren McClendon Georgia 6'4 306 -- -- -- -- -- -- 10 34.5 Jordan McFadden Clemson 6'2 303 4.99 1.74 -- 7.7 28.5 -- 9.5 34 Wanya Morris Oklahoma 6'5 307 5.1 1.8 -- -- 28.5 9-3 10.25 35.13 John Ojukwu Boise State 6'6 309 5.24 1.81 26 7.52 28.5 8-8 10.75 34 Olusegun Oluwatimi Michigan 6'3 309 5.38 1.86 29 -- 29 9-2 8.63 32.75 Jarrett Patterson Notre Dame 6'5 306 5.33 1.82 22 7.96 29.5 8-10 10 31.38 Asim Richards North Carolina 6'4 309 -- -- -- -- -- -- 10 34 Nick Saldiveri Old Dominion 6'6 318 5.21 1.8 24 -- 31 9-3 10.25 33.25 John Michael Schmitz Minnesota 6'4 301 5.35 1.85 26 -- 29.5 -- 9.5 32.63 Juice Scruggs Penn State 6'3 301 5.22 1.79 29 7.75 32 8-6 10.25 33.25 Peter Skoronski Northwestern 6'4 313 5.16 1.75 30 7.8 34.5 9-7 10 32.25 Sidy Sow Eastern Michigan 6'5 323 5.07 1.8 -- 7.62 32 9-2 10.38 33.63 Tyler Steen Alabama 6'6 321 -- -- 31 -- 29.5 9-1 10.5 32.75 Ricky Stromberg Arkansas 6'3 306 5.26 1.81 -- -- 32.5 9-3 9.75 33.25 Joe Tippmann Wisconsin 6'6 313 -- -- -- -- -- -- 10.75 32.75 O'Cyrus Torrence Florida 6'5 330 5.31 1.84 23 -- 23.5 8-5 11.25 33.88 Andrew Vorhees USC 6'6 310 -- -- 38 -- 29 8-9 10 32.13 Dalton Wagner Arkansas 6'8 320 -- -- 24 -- 24.5 8-6 10.5 34.38 Carter Warren Pittsburgh 6'6 311 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.13 35.38 Darnell Wright Tennessee 6'5 333 5.01 1.81 -- -- 29 9-6 9 33.75 Luke Wypler Ohio State 6'3 303 5.14 1.83 29 7.64 30.5 8-10 9.63 31.63

Every single position across the Denver Broncos offensive line could use an upgrade or infusion of talent. Here are some of my favorite names for the Broncos.

Luke Wypler of Ohio State, Ricky Stromberg of Arkansas, and Joe Tippmann of Wisconsin are names to keep an eye out for if Denver seeks an upgrade at center. Wypler is the most athletic of the bunch, but Stromberg and Tippman are bigger and more stout at the point of attack.

As mentioned in a prior article, Carter Warren, a Pittsburgh offensive tackle, is a name to consider for the Broncos. Denver had an interview with him and it’s safe to say the interest is there. Warren’s still recovering from surgery and is expected to do a full work out for scouts at his Pro Day. Two other tackles who might be in range for the Broncos are Jaelyn Duncan of Maryland and Blake Freeland of BYU. Both posted incredible numbers in their workouts and figure to have some of the highest ceilings of any tackles in the draft. One or both of them could be available when Denver’s officially on the clock.

If Denver’s looking for a versatile OL capable of playing multiple positions, North Dakota State prospect Cody Mauch is a name to consider. He had one of the best workouts of all linemen at the Combine and figures to be a Day 2 lock.

