The Broncos need value, not bling

While I expect the Denver Broncos to do as much as they can to get a roster that is more to Sean Payton’s liking than what we saw in the 2022 season, my thought is that we’ll see the Broncos looking for value more than splash in free agency this season.

The running back room needs an addition which is the most glaring need. The good news is that there are veteran running backs out there that can come here to extend their careers. That’s likely to be the biggest signing and hopefully won’t break the bank like the dumb contract Elway gave to Melvin Gordon III a few years back.

This team needs to rebuild, and thankfully that is something Payton has proven he can do. To that end, I’m excited to see what kind of value the Broncos can find without breaking the salary cap this year. We already know they aren’t likely to find big contributions in the draft due to trading all their early picks away, after all.

The sad part is, that means home grown talent like Dre’Mont Jones are likely to not don the orange and blue next season for the very same reasons.

Broncos News

Other NFL News

