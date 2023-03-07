2023 NFL Scouting Combine results: Running Backs

To round out the 2023 NFL Combine results for last week, we’ve got the running backs group to review. The Denver Broncos will likely look at adding a rookie runner in the NFL Draft, so finding some diamonds in the rough in later rounds will be an important task for George Paton.

Before we get into the results from the running backs group, keep this tweet in mind as a helpful tool to compare to for each position.

In searching for the best combine results to review the weigh-in and results from the NFL Combine, I found a pretty good sorting table from Walter Football. Below is just the raw data, but no sorting for the results from the running backs group. Afterwards, I’ll pass this post off to Chris Hart to give his take on which players Denver should target in later rounds.

Running Backs - 2023 NFL Combine Player School HT WR 40-Time 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School HT WR 40-Time 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Israel Abanikanda Pittsburgh 5'10 216 -- -- -- -- -- -- 8.25 32 Devon Achane Texas A&M 5'9 188 4.32 1.51 -- -- 33 -- 8.5 29 Tank Bigsby Auburn 6'0 210 4.56 1.54 21 -- 32.5 9-11 9.5 32 Chase Brown Illinois 5'10 209 4.43 1.53 25 -- 40 10-7 10 31 Zach Charbonnet UCLA 6'0 214 4.53 1.54 18 -- 37 10-2 9.88 32 Travis Dye USC 5'10 201 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.25 28.88 Tiyon Evans Louisville 5'10 225 4.52 1.61 -- -- 30.5 -- 8.5 30.38 Zach Evans Mississippi 5'11 202 -- -- -- -- -- -- 10.25 31.63 Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama 5'9 199 4.36 1.52 -- -- 33.5 -- 9.25 30.5 Eric Gray Oklahoma 5'10 207 -- -- -- -- 37.5 9-10 9.75 29.63 Evan Hull Northwestern 5'11 209 4.47 1.53 21 6.9 37 10-3 9.25 30.63 Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota 5'8 203 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9 28.63 Roschon Johnson Texas 6'0 219 4.58 1.52 -- -- 31.5 10-2 9.63 32 Hunter Luepke North Dakota State 6'1 230 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.63 31.5 DeWayne McBride UAB 5'10 209 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.5 30.63 Kenny McIntosh Georgia 6'0 204 4.62 1.54 -- -- -- -- 9 30.5 Kendre Miller TCU 5'11 215 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.38 32.38 Keaton Mitchell East Carolina 5'8 179 4.37 1.48 -- -- 38 10-6 9.25 30.75 Camerun Peoples Appalachian State 6'1 217 4.61 1.56 -- -- 37 10-1 9.75 32.63 Deneric Prince Tulsa 6'0 216 4.41 1.53 -- -- 35.5 10-4 9.25 31.25 Bijan Robinson Texas 5'11 215 4.46 1.52 -- -- 37 10-4 9.75 31.13 Chris Rodriguez Jr. Kentucky 6'0 217 -- -- 19 -- -- -- 8.63 30.63 Tyjae Spears Tulane 5'10 201 -- -- 18 -- 39 10-5 10 30.75 Tavion Thomas Utah 6'0 237 4.74 1.62 -- -- 30 9-10 9.25 31.13 SaRodorick Thompson Texas Tech 6'0 207 4.67 1.56 -- 7.25 32.5 10-0 9 31.63 Sean Tucker Syracuse 5'9 207 -- -- -- -- -- -- 9.5 30 Deuce Vaughn Kansas State 5'5 179 -- -- 17 -- 35.5 9-8 9.5 27.75

The Denver Broncos will undoubtedly be adding to their running back room this off-season. Uncertainty around Javonte Williams’ injury and a slate of players from last year’s squad (Boone, Murray) set to free agency make running back a position that needs to be addressed perhaps a few times.

I’ve talked about Devon Achane in a prior article and he had one of the top workouts at the Combine. I’d still give him a 50/50 shot of being on the board for the Broncos in the third-round. He would be an excellent fit for Payton’s offense and bring top-tier speed and receiving ability out of the backfield.

Another prospect I like but had average workout numbers is Auburn’s Tank Bigsby. Bigsby was a consistent producer for the Tigers and a solid all-around back capable of being a three-down player. Additionally, he has some of the best tackle breaking ability and contact balance in this year’s class. I feel he is a borderline Day 2 pick, but would be an excellent addition on Day 3 of the draft.

East Carolina playmaker Keaton Mitchell is undersized at 5’8 and 179 pounds, but he post top scores across the board in his workouts. Over the past two years at ECU, he accounted for over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns. He is a dynamic player with breakaway speed and top-notch elusiveness. He could also be a special teams option as a returner. Payton might liken him to Darren Sproles (high praise) who played for him for several seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Tulane’s Tyjae Spears is another name to watch. He didn’t run and do any of the agility tests (will wait until his Pro Day), but was a prolific collegiate player who profiles as a nice change-of-pace back in the NFL and checks a lot of the marks Mitchell does from a skill set comparison. I would feel good about any of those guys early on Day 3.

Which names do you think may be an option for the Broncos in the third rounds or later? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.