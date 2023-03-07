Report: Broncos sign wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Field Yates, the Denver Broncos have signed wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. He recently spent time with the New England Patriots, but he spent his first three seasons with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos have signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 7, 2023

After having a successful career at Texas, wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey entered the 2019 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for him, he went undrafted but eventually ended up signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. During his time with the Saints, he played in 18 games for them which included a total of six starts as well. In those 18 games, he totaled 16 receptions for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns. This past season, he played for the New England Patriots and played in six games for them which included two starts and he totaled 2 receptions for 20 yards. Now, he is reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver and will compete for a roster spot on the Broncos.

Humphrey is a 6’4, 225-pound wide receiver who ran a 4.75 40-time at the NFL scouting combine back in 2019. So, he is a big-bodied wide receiver who also played some tight-end snaps for the New England Patriots last season as well. So, we shall see if Payton views his former wide receiver the same way that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick viewed him last season.

Plays like this are why Lil'Jordan Humphrey keeps getting on the field.



He's in the slot (83). Perfectly executed crack block on S Chuck Clark (36) springs Rhamondre Stevenson for 16 yards. pic.twitter.com/wZ8Dnx4B2H — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 26, 2022

For the Broncos, he has a chance to compete for a roster spot at wide receiver, a position that could see some change now that Sean Payton is coaching the offense. Right now, Jerry Jeudy is viewed as their top wide receiver while veteran Courtland Sutton is reportedly being quietly shopped by the team. After that, we have the 6’5”, Tim Patrick who is returning from an ACL injury, and the oft-injured speedster K.J. Hamler as well. Humphrey will mostly be competing with wide receivers Kendall Hinton, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, and Montrell Washington for a roster spot as well.

If he converts to tight end, he will mainly be competing with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to be the backup to Greg Dulcich. It remains to be seen if that is the route Payton takes here, but it is an interesting one for sure.