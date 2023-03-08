Pass blocking proficiency of the 2022 Broncos offensive line

I have argued the Quinn Meinerz was the best Denver Broncos offensive lineman in 2022, but I have never dug into how factual that is. My eyes told me this, but what does the data say? Since there is very little free data on OL play, I turned to my favorite free source SISdatahub.com. I pulled down and crunched pass blocking data for every offensive line player in the league. I tweeted about how the Bronco OL guys compare with each other, but I wanted to know how they compare to other tackles or guards or centers in terms of pass blocking proficiency (PBP)
PBP is pass block proficiency. It's the the % of time you don't have a blown block on PB snap. Here's a look at every Bronco OL player in 2022 ranked from highest PBP (on only 20 snaps) to lowest (on only 18). GG was better than most realized. data from https://t.co/1lE9PfVHwv pic.twitter.com/iJMMU4xDRj
Centers
|Player
|Position
|Team
|PB Snaps
|PBB
|PBB%
|Total Pen
|Holding
|Sacks allowed
|PBP%
|Nick Martin
|C
|Commanders
|100
|0
|0.00%
|1
|0
|0
|100.00%
|Corey Linsley
|C
|Chargers
|537
|1
|0.19%
|1
|1
|0
|99.81%
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Lions
|585
|3
|0.51%
|0
|0
|0
|99.49%
|Jason Kelce
|C
|Eagles
|613
|3
|0.49%
|3
|2
|0
|99.51%
|Rodney Hudson
|C
|Cardinals
|185
|1
|0.54%
|0
|0
|0
|99.46%
|Erik McCoy
|C
|Saints
|407
|2
|0.49%
|2
|1
|0
|99.51%
|Ben Jones
|C
|Titans
|346
|2
|0.58%
|2
|1
|0
|99.42%
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|Chiefs
|716
|5
|0.70%
|3
|2
|0
|99.30%
|Josh Myers
|C
|Packers
|599
|5
|0.83%
|0
|1
|3
|99.17%
|Connor Williams
|C
|Dolphins
|638
|5
|0.78%
|3
|1
|1
|99.22%
|Will Clapp
|C
|Chargers
|238
|2
|0.84%
|0
|0
|0
|99.16%
|David Andrews
|C
|Patriots
|450
|4
|0.89%
|3
|3
|3
|99.11%
|Coleman Shelton
|C
|Rams
|418
|4
|0.96%
|1
|0
|2
|99.04%
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Colts
|646
|7
|1.08%
|0
|0
|4
|98.92%
|Jake Brendel
|C
|49ers
|556
|6
|1.08%
|2
|1
|1
|98.92%
|Robert Hainsey
|C
|Buccaneers
|751
|8
|1.07%
|0
|0
|0
|98.93%
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|Browns
|427
|5
|1.17%
|1
|1
|3
|98.83%
|Ted Karras
|C
|Bengals
|681
|8
|1.17%
|1
|0
|1
|98.83%
|Jon Feliciano
|C
|Giants
|526
|7
|1.33%
|3
|2
|3
|98.67%
|Mitch Morse
|C
|Bills
|467
|6
|1.28%
|2
|1
|3
|98.72%
|Andre James
|C
|Raiders
|559
|7
|1.25%
|3
|1
|3
|98.75%
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Ravens
|565
|8
|1.42%
|1
|2
|2
|98.58%
|Graham Glasgow
|C
|Broncos
|538
|8
|1.49%
|2
|1
|3
|98.51%
|Luke Fortner
|C
|Jaguars
|651
|10
|1.54%
|1
|0
|2
|98.46%
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|Cowboys
|541
|8
|1.48%
|1
|0
|1
|98.52%
|Mason Cole
|C
|Steelers
|604
|9
|1.49%
|0
|0
|1
|98.51%
|Corey Levin
|C
|Titans
|126
|2
|1.59%
|0
|0
|0
|98.41%
|Billy Price
|C
|Cardinals
|467
|8
|1.71%
|1
|0
|3
|98.29%
|Connor McGovern
|C
|Jets
|685
|13
|1.90%
|2
|0
|4
|98.10%
|James Ferentz
|C
|Patriots
|161
|3
|1.86%
|0
|0
|2
|98.14%
|Sam Mustipher
|C
|Bears
|497
|10
|2.01%
|0
|2
|1
|97.99%
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|C
|Broncos
|293
|6
|2.05%
|0
|0
|2
|97.95%
|Brian Allen
|C
|Rams
|234
|5
|2.14%
|0
|0
|2
|97.86%
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Vikings
|496
|11
|2.22%
|1
|0
|3
|97.78%
|Austin Blythe
|C
|Seahawks
|618
|14
|2.27%
|0
|0
|3
|97.73%
|Josh Andrews
|C
|Saints
|164
|4
|2.44%
|0
|0
|2
|97.56%
|Drew Dalman
|C
|Falcons
|488
|12
|2.46%
|5
|4
|1
|97.54%
|Bradley Bozeman
|C
|Panthers
|313
|8
|2.56%
|2
|1
|2
|97.44%
|Scott Quessenberry
|C
|Texans
|597
|17
|2.85%
|0
|0
|6
|97.15%
|Pat Elflein
|C
|Panthers
|207
|6
|2.90%
|0
|0
|2
|97.10%
|Hjalte Froholdt
|C
|Browns
|320
|10
|3.13%
|0
|1
|2
|96.88%
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|Commanders
|247
|8
|3.24%
|0
|0
|1
|96.76%
|Austin Schlottmann
|C
|Vikings
|164
|7
|4.27%
|0
|0
|2
|95.73%
|Jeremiah Kolone
|C
|Rams
|127
|6
|4.72%
|0
|0
|2
|95.28%
|Wes Schweitzer
|C
|Commanders
|226
|11
|4.87%
|1
|1
|4
|95.13%
|Sean Harlow
|C
|Cardinals
|142
|9
|6.34%
|0
|1
|2
|93.66%
Graham Glasgow was 23rd of 46 centers who played more than 100 PB snaps. Admittedly, a good portion of his 2022 snaps came at guard. Lloyd Cushenberry was 32nd of 46 in PBP. The best center in the league in terms of PBP was Nick Martin who did not blow a single pass block on his 100 PB snaps. Sean Harlow was the worst pass blocking center in the league. His PBP was 93.7%. This was a step below the next worst, Wes Schweitzer, who was at 95.1%.
Guards
|Player
|Position
|Team
|PB Snaps
|PBB
|PBB%
|Total Pen
|Holding
|Sacks allowed
|PBP%
|Dillon Radunz
|RG
|Titans
|138
|1
|0.72%
|1
|2
|0
|99.28%
|Nick Leverett
|LG
|Buccaneers
|481
|4
|0.83%
|0
|0
|0
|99.17%
|John Simpson
|LG
|Raiders
|107
|1
|0.93%
|0
|1
|0
|99.07%
|Landon Dickerson
|LG
|Eagles
|576
|6
|1.04%
|3
|2
|3
|98.96%
|Zack Martin
|RG
|Cowboys
|592
|6
|1.01%
|0
|0
|1
|98.99%
|Kevin Dotson
|LG
|Steelers
|638
|7
|1.10%
|4
|1
|2
|98.90%
|Teven Jenkins
|RG
|Bears
|279
|3
|1.08%
|0
|1
|2
|98.92%
|Will Hernandez
|RG
|Cardinals
|527
|6
|1.14%
|2
|1
|2
|98.86%
|Michael Schofield III
|RG
|Bears
|187
|2
|1.07%
|1
|1
|1
|98.93%
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|RG
|Jets
|262
|3
|1.15%
|0
|0
|0
|98.85%
|Daniel Brunskill
|RG
|49ers
|273
|3
|1.10%
|0
|0
|0
|98.90%
|Jon Runyan Jr.
|RG
|Packers
|570
|7
|1.23%
|0
|0
|3
|98.77%
|Michael Onwenu
|RG
|Patriots
|597
|7
|1.17%
|1
|0
|1
|98.83%
|Quinn Meinerz
|RG
|Broncos
|450
|6
|1.33%
|0
|1
|2
|98.67%
|Andrus Peat
|LG
|Saints
|309
|4
|1.29%
|0
|1
|1
|98.71%
|James Daniels
|RG
|Steelers
|638
|8
|1.25%
|3
|1
|0
|98.75%
|Chris Lindstrom
|RG
|Falcons
|488
|7
|1.43%
|0
|0
|2
|98.57%
|Joe Thuney
|LG
|Chiefs
|630
|9
|1.43%
|0
|0
|2
|98.57%
|Robert Hunt
|RG
|Dolphins
|637
|9
|1.41%
|1
|0
|1
|98.59%
|Brady Christensen
|LG
|Panthers
|502
|7
|1.39%
|2
|1
|1
|98.61%
|Damien Lewis
|LG
|Seahawks
|593
|9
|1.52%
|3
|1
|2
|98.48%
|Max Garcia
|LG
|Cardinals
|335
|5
|1.49%
|0
|0
|0
|98.51%
|Alex Cappa
|RG
|Bengals
|677
|11
|1.62%
|0
|0
|4
|98.38%
|Laken Tomlinson
|LG
|Jets
|685
|11
|1.61%
|0
|0
|3
|98.39%
|Kevin Zeitler
|RG
|Ravens
|495
|8
|1.62%
|0
|1
|2
|98.38%
|Austin Corbett
|RG
|Panthers
|509
|8
|1.57%
|0
|0
|2
|98.43%
|Joel Bitonio
|LG
|Browns
|620
|10
|1.61%
|2
|3
|2
|98.39%
|Ben Powers
|LG
|Ravens
|566
|9
|1.59%
|0
|1
|2
|98.41%
|Cesar Ruiz
|RG
|Saints
|492
|8
|1.63%
|1
|0
|2
|98.37%
|Cody Whitehair
|LG
|Bears
|320
|5
|1.56%
|0
|0
|1
|98.44%
|Nate Davis
|RG
|Titans
|359
|6
|1.67%
|1
|0
|2
|98.33%
|Trai Turner
|RG
|Commanders
|404
|7
|1.73%
|0
|0
|2
|98.27%
|Ben Bredeson
|LG
|Giants
|295
|5
|1.69%
|0
|0
|0
|98.31%
|Shaq Mason
|RG
|Buccaneers
|763
|14
|1.83%
|0
|0
|0
|98.17%
|Justin Pugh
|LG
|Cardinals
|163
|3
|1.84%
|0
|0
|0
|98.16%
|Ryan Bates
|RG
|Bills
|580
|11
|1.90%
|1
|0
|3
|98.10%
|Isaac Seumalo
|RG
|Eagles
|614
|12
|1.95%
|1
|1
|2
|98.05%
|Greg Van Roten
|RG
|Bills
|210
|4
|1.90%
|0
|1
|0
|98.10%
|Nate Herbig
|RG
|Jets
|408
|8
|1.96%
|0
|0
|2
|98.04%
|Zion Johnson
|RG
|Chargers
|769
|16
|2.08%
|3
|2
|5
|97.92%
|Matt Feiler
|LG
|Chargers
|774
|16
|2.07%
|2
|2
|5
|97.93%
|Elgton Jenkins
|LG
|Packers
|522
|11
|2.11%
|1
|1
|3
|97.89%
|Oday Aboushi
|RG
|Rams
|187
|4
|2.14%
|1
|1
|1
|97.86%
|Evan Brown
|RG
|Lions
|424
|9
|2.12%
|2
|2
|1
|97.88%
|Trey Smith
|RG
|Chiefs
|648
|14
|2.16%
|4
|3
|2
|97.84%
|Alaric Jackson
|RG
|Rams
|265
|6
|2.26%
|0
|1
|2
|97.74%
|Nick Gates
|LG
|Giants
|217
|5
|2.30%
|1
|1
|1
|97.70%
|Tyler Shatley
|LG
|Jaguars
|491
|12
|2.44%
|0
|0
|3
|97.56%
|Connor McGovern
|LG
|Cowboys
|458
|11
|2.40%
|0
|0
|2
|97.60%
|Rodger Saffold
|LG
|Bills
|656
|17
|2.59%
|0
|5
|3
|97.41%
|Dalton Risner
|LG
|Broncos
|560
|15
|2.68%
|0
|0
|4
|97.32%
|Royce Newman
|RG
|Packers
|256
|7
|2.73%
|0
|0
|3
|97.27%
|Elijah Wilkinson
|LG
|Falcons
|263
|7
|2.66%
|1
|1
|1
|97.34%
|Quenton Nelson
|LG
|Colts
|684
|19
|2.78%
|2
|2
|7
|97.22%
|Andrew Norwell
|LG
|Commanders
|600
|17
|2.83%
|2
|1
|6
|97.17%
|Brandon Scherff
|RG
|Jaguars
|636
|18
|2.83%
|0
|1
|6
|97.17%
|Matt Skura
|LG
|Rams
|254
|7
|2.76%
|0
|0
|4
|97.24%
|Danny Pinter
|RG
|Colts
|174
|5
|2.87%
|0
|0
|2
|97.13%
|Liam Eichenberg
|LG
|Dolphins
|386
|11
|2.85%
|1
|2
|0
|97.15%
|Spencer Burford
|RG
|49ers
|369
|11
|2.98%
|3
|1
|5
|97.02%
|Cole Strange
|LG
|Patriots
|561
|17
|3.03%
|0
|1
|5
|96.97%
|Robert Jones
|LG
|Dolphins
|265
|8
|3.02%
|0
|0
|4
|96.98%
|Chandler Brewer
|RG
|Rams
|127
|4
|3.15%
|1
|0
|1
|96.85%
|Colby Gossett
|LG
|Falcons
|127
|4
|3.15%
|1
|2
|0
|96.85%
|Cody Ford
|LG
|Cardinals
|218
|7
|3.21%
|0
|0
|3
|96.79%
|A.J. Cann
|RG
|Texans
|602
|20
|3.32%
|0
|0
|6
|96.68%
|Aaron Banks
|LG
|49ers
|492
|16
|3.25%
|1
|3
|5
|96.75%
|Phil Haynes
|RG
|Seahawks
|307
|10
|3.26%
|1
|0
|3
|96.74%
|David Edwards
|LG
|Rams
|150
|5
|3.33%
|0
|0
|3
|96.67%
|Ed Ingram
|RG
|Vikings
|731
|25
|3.42%
|1
|1
|8
|96.58%
|Cordell Volson
|LG
|Bengals
|682
|23
|3.37%
|3
|2
|7
|96.63%
|Calvin Throckmorton
|LG
|Saints
|256
|9
|3.52%
|0
|0
|3
|96.48%
|Ezra Cleveland
|LG
|Vikings
|715
|25
|3.50%
|2
|3
|3
|96.50%
|Aaron Brewer
|LG
|Titans
|530
|19
|3.58%
|1
|1
|7
|96.42%
|Luke Goedeke
|LG
|Buccaneers
|330
|12
|3.64%
|1
|1
|3
|96.36%
|Gabe Jackson
|RG
|Seahawks
|390
|14
|3.59%
|0
|0
|2
|96.41%
|Mark Glowinski
|RG
|Giants
|568
|21
|3.70%
|3
|1
|4
|96.30%
|Nick Allegretti
|LG
|Chiefs
|161
|6
|3.73%
|0
|0
|0
|96.27%
|Ben Bartch
|LG
|Jaguars
|157
|6
|3.82%
|0
|0
|1
|96.18%
|Dylan Parham
|LG
|Raiders
|600
|24
|4.00%
|2
|1
|3
|96.00%
|Jonah Jackson
|LG
|Lions
|464
|19
|4.09%
|2
|1
|1
|95.91%
|Wyatt Teller
|RG
|Browns
|483
|21
|4.35%
|1
|1
|6
|95.65%
|Lecitus Smith
|RG
|Cardinals
|140
|6
|4.29%
|0
|0
|1
|95.71%
|Lucas Patrick
|LG
|Bears
|137
|6
|4.38%
|0
|0
|2
|95.62%
|Will Fries
|RG
|Colts
|366
|16
|4.37%
|0
|0
|1
|95.63%
|Logan Stenberg
|RG
|Lions
|128
|7
|5.47%
|0
|0
|2
|94.53%
|Alex Bars
|RG
|Raiders
|500
|28
|5.60%
|2
|1
|6
|94.40%
|Matt Farniok
|LG
|Cowboys
|106
|6
|5.66%
|0
|0
|1
|94.34%
|Dan Skipper
|LG
|Lions
|188
|11
|5.85%
|0
|0
|3
|94.15%
|Justin McCray
|LG
|Texans
|102
|6
|5.88%
|1
|1
|0
|94.12%
|Kenyon Green
|LG
|Texans
|496
|30
|6.05%
|5
|6
|7
|93.95%
|Saahdiq Charles
|RG
|Commanders
|155
|10
|6.45%
|1
|1
|3
|93.55%
|Bobby Evans
|LG
|Rams
|195
|13
|6.67%
|1
|1
|6
|93.33%
|Jordan Roos
|RG
|Titans
|105
|8
|7.62%
|0
|0
|0
|92.38%
|Joshua Ezeudu
|LG
|Giants
|141
|11
|7.80%
|0
|0
|3
|92.20%
Quinn Meinerz was 14th among the 95 OGs who had 100 or more PB snaps. His 98.7% was not very far off the best PBP guard in the league, Dillon Radunz, who was at 99.3% last season (admittedly on only 138 PB snaps). Former Bronco Michael Schofield was also near the top of the league for PBP among guards. Dalton Risner was 51st of 95. No other “guard” on the Broncos had enough PB snaps to qualify, but I’d guess that Glasgow had more than 100 of his PB snaps as a guard. So his PBP of 98.5% would have put him near the top of the league had he played the whole season at guard. The worst pass blocking guard in the league was Joshua Ezeudu who had a PBP of 92.2%.
Tackles
|Player
|Position
|Team
|PB Snaps
|PBB
|PBB%
|Total Pen
|Holding
|Sacks allowed
|PBP%
|Tristan Wirfs
|RT
|Buccaneers
|585
|4
|0.68%
|2
|1
|2
|99.32%
|Rashawn Slater
|LT
|Chargers
|110
|1
|0.91%
|1
|1
|0
|99.09%
|Ryan Ramczyk
|RT
|Saints
|511
|6
|1.17%
|1
|1
|1
|98.83%
|Jawaan Taylor
|RT
|Jaguars
|642
|9
|1.40%
|3
|1
|6
|98.60%
|Andrew Thomas
|LT
|Giants
|572
|8
|1.40%
|0
|0
|4
|98.60%
|Lane Johnson
|RT
|Eagles
|513
|7
|1.36%
|3
|3
|2
|98.64%
|D.J. Humphries
|LT
|Cardinals
|359
|5
|1.39%
|2
|1
|1
|98.61%
|Taylor Moton
|RT
|Panthers
|520
|8
|1.54%
|1
|1
|4
|98.46%
|Jack Conklin
|RT
|Browns
|478
|7
|1.46%
|3
|2
|2
|98.54%
|Trent Williams
|LT
|49ers
|438
|7
|1.60%
|0
|1
|2
|98.40%
|David Bakhtiari
|LT
|Packers
|321
|6
|1.87%
|1
|1
|3
|98.13%
|Laremy Tunsil
|LT
|Texans
|639
|12
|1.88%
|1
|2
|1
|98.12%
|Brian O'Neill
|RT
|Vikings
|665
|14
|2.11%
|0
|0
|4
|97.89%
|Abraham Lucas
|RT
|Seahawks
|589
|15
|2.55%
|2
|1
|8
|97.45%
|Braden Smith
|RT
|Colts
|635
|16
|2.52%
|4
|3
|4
|97.48%
|Jake Matthews
|LT
|Falcons
|488
|12
|2.46%
|1
|2
|4
|97.54%
|Morgan Moses
|RT
|Ravens
|528
|14
|2.65%
|3
|2
|3
|97.35%
|Garrett Bolles
|LT
|Broncos
|189
|5
|2.65%
|2
|3
|2
|97.35%
|Ty Nsekhe
|LT
|Rams
|233
|6
|2.58%
|3
|2
|1
|97.42%
|Kelvin Beachum
|RT
|Cardinals
|739
|20
|2.71%
|2
|1
|9
|97.29%
|Penei Sewell
|RT
|Lions
|622
|17
|2.73%
|1
|3
|5
|97.27%
|Brandon Walton
|LT
|Buccaneers
|143
|4
|2.80%
|0
|1
|1
|97.20%
|Kolton Miller
|LT
|Raiders
|610
|18
|2.95%
|0
|0
|5
|97.05%
|Taylor Decker
|LT
|Lions
|623
|18
|2.89%
|1
|1
|5
|97.11%
|Jamaree Salyer
|LT
|Chargers
|644
|19
|2.95%
|0
|0
|5
|97.05%
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|RT
|Raiders
|549
|16
|2.91%
|3
|2
|3
|97.09%
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|RT
|Raiders
|205
|6
|2.93%
|1
|0
|1
|97.07%
|Cameron Fleming
|RT
|Broncos
|565
|17
|3.01%
|1
|3
|6
|96.99%
|Tytus Howard
|RT
|Texans
|605
|18
|2.98%
|0
|1
|5
|97.02%
|Christian Darrisaw
|LT
|Vikings
|538
|16
|2.97%
|1
|1
|4
|97.03%
|Kaleb McGary
|RT
|Falcons
|488
|15
|3.07%
|2
|1
|5
|96.93%
|Mike McGlinchey
|RT
|49ers
|528
|17
|3.22%
|4
|6
|7
|96.78%
|Terron Armstead
|LT
|Dolphins
|412
|13
|3.16%
|1
|2
|1
|96.84%
|Dion Dawkins
|LT
|Bills
|592
|20
|3.38%
|3
|3
|6
|96.62%
|Cam Robinson
|LT
|Jaguars
|531
|18
|3.39%
|1
|1
|3
|96.61%
|Patrick Mekari
|LT
|Ravens
|207
|7
|3.38%
|1
|1
|2
|96.62%
|Trent Brown
|LT
|Patriots
|591
|21
|3.55%
|3
|6
|7
|96.45%
|Ronnie Stanley
|LT
|Ravens
|287
|10
|3.48%
|0
|0
|3
|96.52%
|Billy Turner
|RT
|Broncos
|274
|10
|3.65%
|0
|0
|1
|96.35%
|Zach Tom
|LT
|Packers
|270
|10
|3.70%
|0
|0
|2
|96.30%
|Charles Leno
|LT
|Commanders
|627
|24
|3.83%
|0
|0
|8
|96.17%
|Yosh Nijman
|RT
|Packers
|414
|16
|3.86%
|2
|3
|6
|96.14%
|Donovan Smith
|LT
|Buccaneers
|595
|24
|4.03%
|7
|6
|8
|95.97%
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|RT
|Titans
|472
|19
|4.03%
|3
|1
|7
|95.97%
|Max Mitchell
|RT
|Jets
|223
|9
|4.04%
|0
|0
|2
|95.96%
|Tyron Smith
|RT
|Cowboys
|152
|6
|3.95%
|0
|0
|1
|96.05%
|Josh Jones
|LT
|Cardinals
|389
|16
|4.11%
|3
|4
|5
|95.89%
|Trey Pipkins III
|RT
|Chargers
|567
|23
|4.06%
|2
|2
|4
|95.94%
|Duane Brown
|LT
|Jets
|436
|18
|4.13%
|1
|0
|2
|95.87%
|Cedric Ogbuehi
|RT
|Jets
|169
|7
|4.14%
|0
|0
|1
|95.86%
|Jonah Williams
|LT
|Bengals
|677
|29
|4.28%
|4
|1
|11
|95.72%
|Jedrick Wills
|LT
|Browns
|606
|26
|4.29%
|4
|6
|9
|95.71%
|Hakeem Adeniji
|RT
|Bengals
|115
|5
|4.35%
|0
|0
|6
|95.65%
|Orlando Brown Jr
|LT
|Chiefs
|716
|31
|4.33%
|3
|3
|5
|95.67%
|Matt Pryor
|LT
|Colts
|367
|16
|4.36%
|1
|2
|7
|95.64%
|Dan Moore Jr
|LT
|Steelers
|638
|28
|4.39%
|1
|4
|7
|95.61%
|Tyler Smith
|LT
|Cowboys
|587
|26
|4.43%
|3
|6
|6
|95.57%
|Larry Borom
|RT
|Bears
|249
|11
|4.42%
|1
|0
|5
|95.58%
|Calvin Anderson
|LT
|Broncos
|272
|12
|4.41%
|0
|0
|3
|95.59%
|Terence Steele
|RT
|Cowboys
|412
|18
|4.37%
|0
|0
|2
|95.63%
|George Fant
|RT
|Jets
|358
|16
|4.47%
|2
|1
|5
|95.53%
|Riley Reiff
|RT
|Bears
|266
|12
|4.51%
|2
|3
|4
|95.49%
|Jason Peters
|LT
|Cowboys
|132
|6
|4.55%
|0
|0
|1
|95.45%
|Ikem Ekwonu
|LT
|Panthers
|520
|24
|4.62%
|3
|2
|9
|95.38%
|Rob Havenstein
|RT
|Rams
|612
|28
|4.58%
|2
|4
|8
|95.42%
|Isaiah Wynn
|RT
|Patriots
|217
|10
|4.61%
|3
|2
|4
|95.39%
|La'el Collins
|RT
|Bengals
|576
|27
|4.69%
|5
|5
|7
|95.31%
|Jordan Mailata
|LT
|Eagles
|552
|26
|4.71%
|3
|3
|7
|95.29%
|Chukwuma Okorafor
|RT
|Steelers
|638
|30
|4.70%
|3
|1
|6
|95.30%
|Dennis Kelly
|LT
|Colts
|148
|7
|4.73%
|1
|1
|0
|95.27%
|Charles Cross
|LT
|Seahawks
|649
|31
|4.78%
|2
|3
|12
|95.22%
|Evan Neal
|RT
|Giants
|422
|21
|4.98%
|0
|0
|11
|95.02%
|Josh Wells
|RT
|Buccaneers
|202
|10
|4.95%
|0
|0
|1
|95.05%
|Spencer Brown
|RT
|Bills
|515
|26
|5.05%
|0
|3
|5
|94.95%
|James Hudson III
|RT
|Browns
|158
|8
|5.06%
|1
|0
|2
|94.94%
|Andrew Wylie
|RT
|Chiefs
|691
|36
|5.21%
|7
|4
|11
|94.79%
|James Hurst
|LT
|Saints
|520
|27
|5.19%
|1
|0
|7
|94.81%
|Braxton Jones
|LT
|Bears
|503
|27
|5.37%
|0
|2
|12
|94.63%
|Bernhard Raimann
|LT
|Colts
|405
|23
|5.68%
|4
|3
|9
|94.32%
|Sam Cosmi
|RT
|Commanders
|319
|19
|5.96%
|0
|0
|8
|94.04%
|Walker Little
|LT
|Jaguars
|129
|8
|6.20%
|1
|0
|3
|93.80%
|Joe Noteboom
|LT
|Rams
|221
|14
|6.33%
|0
|0
|4
|93.67%
|Foster Sarell
|RT
|Chargers
|176
|11
|6.25%
|0
|0
|1
|93.75%
|Brandon Shell
|RT
|Dolphins
|451
|29
|6.43%
|1
|0
|4
|93.57%
|David Quessenberry
|RT
|Bills
|232
|15
|6.47%
|2
|2
|7
|93.53%
|Blake Brandel
|LT
|Vikings
|170
|11
|6.47%
|0
|0
|7
|93.53%
|Yodny Cajuste
|RT
|Patriots
|115
|8
|6.96%
|0
|1
|2
|93.04%
|Tyre Phillips
|RT
|Giants
|184
|13
|7.07%
|1
|0
|4
|92.93%
|Cornelius Lucas
|RT
|Commanders
|334
|25
|7.49%
|0
|0
|6
|92.51%
|Jack Driscoll
|RT
|Eagles
|174
|13
|7.47%
|0
|1
|3
|92.53%
|Dennis Daley
|LT
|Titans
|481
|39
|8.11%
|0
|2
|10
|91.89%
|Greg Little
|RT
|Dolphins
|330
|27
|8.18%
|1
|0
|4
|91.82%
Garett Bolles came in at 18th in PBP among all OTs (92 qualifiers). However if you restrict it to LTs he was 8th of 44. He was behind Ryan Ramczyk who was third overall among tackles in PBP. Garett’s and Ryan’s careers will always be linked because they were the first and second offensive tackles drafted in 2017. Tristan Wirfs was the best OT in the game in 2022 with a PBP of 99.3%. That being said, pass blocking for future hall of fame QBs who get the ball out quickly but need a walker is easier than pass blocking for “running QBs” who move all over the pocket. Cameron Fleming was 28th of 92 in PBP with a score of 97.0% and Billy Turner was 39th with a score of 96.4%. Calvin Anderson was 59th with a score of 95.6%. The worst pass blocking OT in the NFL in 2022 among qualifiers was Greg Little of the Dolphins. he had a PBP of 91.8%, but Dennis Daley of the Titans was close with a PBP of 91.9%.
This data helps me to understand how the Broncos OL ranked 9th in pass block win rate in 2022. None of the guys who played significant snaps were atrocious at pass blocking.
In case you are wondering what “atrocious” look like, we have a great case study from recent Bronco history. In both 2016 and 2017 Ty Sambrailo was atrocious at pass blocking. Thankfully he was atrocious for the Falcons in 2017. In 2016 he had 116 PB snaps and had 15 blown pass blocks. That gives him a PBP of 87.1%. No guard, center or tackle with 100 or more snaps this season was anywhere close to that bad. Ty also allowed 8 sacks that season. Ty’s blown block rate and sack allowed rate were more than double the next worst pass blocker in the league that season among qualifiers. How John Elway was able to trade him to the Falcons for a 5th round pick will never cease to amaze me.
