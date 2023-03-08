Pass blocking proficiency of the 2022 Broncos offensive line

I have argued the Quinn Meinerz was the best Denver Broncos offensive lineman in 2022, but I have never dug into how factual that is. My eyes told me this, but what does the data say? Since there is very little free data on OL play, I turned to my favorite free source SISdatahub.com. I pulled down and crunched pass blocking data for every offensive line player in the league. I tweeted about how the Bronco OL guys compare with each other, but I wanted to know how they compare to other tackles or guards or centers in terms of pass blocking proficiency (PBP)

PBP is pass block proficiency. It's the the % of time you don't have a blown block on PB snap. Here's a look at every Bronco OL player in 2022 ranked from highest PBP (on only 20 snaps) to lowest (on only 18). GG was better than most realized. data from https://t.co/1lE9PfVHwv pic.twitter.com/iJMMU4xDRj — Joe Mahoney (@ndjomo76) March 8, 2023

Centers

Player Position Team PB Snaps PBB PBB% Total Pen Holding Sacks allowed PBP% Nick Martin C Commanders 100 0 0.00% 1 0 0 100.00% Corey Linsley C Chargers 537 1 0.19% 1 1 0 99.81% Frank Ragnow C Lions 585 3 0.51% 0 0 0 99.49% Jason Kelce C Eagles 613 3 0.49% 3 2 0 99.51% Rodney Hudson C Cardinals 185 1 0.54% 0 0 0 99.46% Erik McCoy C Saints 407 2 0.49% 2 1 0 99.51% Ben Jones C Titans 346 2 0.58% 2 1 0 99.42% Creed Humphrey C Chiefs 716 5 0.70% 3 2 0 99.30% Josh Myers C Packers 599 5 0.83% 0 1 3 99.17% Connor Williams C Dolphins 638 5 0.78% 3 1 1 99.22% Will Clapp C Chargers 238 2 0.84% 0 0 0 99.16% David Andrews C Patriots 450 4 0.89% 3 3 3 99.11% Coleman Shelton C Rams 418 4 0.96% 1 0 2 99.04% Ryan Kelly C Colts 646 7 1.08% 0 0 4 98.92% Jake Brendel C 49ers 556 6 1.08% 2 1 1 98.92% Robert Hainsey C Buccaneers 751 8 1.07% 0 0 0 98.93% Ethan Pocic C Browns 427 5 1.17% 1 1 3 98.83% Ted Karras C Bengals 681 8 1.17% 1 0 1 98.83% Jon Feliciano C Giants 526 7 1.33% 3 2 3 98.67% Mitch Morse C Bills 467 6 1.28% 2 1 3 98.72% Andre James C Raiders 559 7 1.25% 3 1 3 98.75% Tyler Linderbaum C Ravens 565 8 1.42% 1 2 2 98.58% Graham Glasgow C Broncos 538 8 1.49% 2 1 3 98.51% Luke Fortner C Jaguars 651 10 1.54% 1 0 2 98.46% Tyler Biadasz C Cowboys 541 8 1.48% 1 0 1 98.52% Mason Cole C Steelers 604 9 1.49% 0 0 1 98.51% Corey Levin C Titans 126 2 1.59% 0 0 0 98.41% Billy Price C Cardinals 467 8 1.71% 1 0 3 98.29% Connor McGovern C Jets 685 13 1.90% 2 0 4 98.10% James Ferentz C Patriots 161 3 1.86% 0 0 2 98.14% Sam Mustipher C Bears 497 10 2.01% 0 2 1 97.99% Lloyd Cushenberry C Broncos 293 6 2.05% 0 0 2 97.95% Brian Allen C Rams 234 5 2.14% 0 0 2 97.86% Garrett Bradbury C Vikings 496 11 2.22% 1 0 3 97.78% Austin Blythe C Seahawks 618 14 2.27% 0 0 3 97.73% Josh Andrews C Saints 164 4 2.44% 0 0 2 97.56% Drew Dalman C Falcons 488 12 2.46% 5 4 1 97.54% Bradley Bozeman C Panthers 313 8 2.56% 2 1 2 97.44% Scott Quessenberry C Texans 597 17 2.85% 0 0 6 97.15% Pat Elflein C Panthers 207 6 2.90% 0 0 2 97.10% Hjalte Froholdt C Browns 320 10 3.13% 0 1 2 96.88% Tyler Larsen C Commanders 247 8 3.24% 0 0 1 96.76% Austin Schlottmann C Vikings 164 7 4.27% 0 0 2 95.73% Jeremiah Kolone C Rams 127 6 4.72% 0 0 2 95.28% Wes Schweitzer C Commanders 226 11 4.87% 1 1 4 95.13% Sean Harlow C Cardinals 142 9 6.34% 0 1 2 93.66%

Graham Glasgow was 23rd of 46 centers who played more than 100 PB snaps. Admittedly, a good portion of his 2022 snaps came at guard. Lloyd Cushenberry was 32nd of 46 in PBP. The best center in the league in terms of PBP was Nick Martin who did not blow a single pass block on his 100 PB snaps. Sean Harlow was the worst pass blocking center in the league. His PBP was 93.7%. This was a step below the next worst, Wes Schweitzer, who was at 95.1%.

Guards

Player Position Team PB Snaps PBB PBB% Total Pen Holding Sacks allowed PBP% Dillon Radunz RG Titans 138 1 0.72% 1 2 0 99.28% Nick Leverett LG Buccaneers 481 4 0.83% 0 0 0 99.17% John Simpson LG Raiders 107 1 0.93% 0 1 0 99.07% Landon Dickerson LG Eagles 576 6 1.04% 3 2 3 98.96% Zack Martin RG Cowboys 592 6 1.01% 0 0 1 98.99% Kevin Dotson LG Steelers 638 7 1.10% 4 1 2 98.90% Teven Jenkins RG Bears 279 3 1.08% 0 1 2 98.92% Will Hernandez RG Cardinals 527 6 1.14% 2 1 2 98.86% Michael Schofield III RG Bears 187 2 1.07% 1 1 1 98.93% Alijah Vera-Tucker RG Jets 262 3 1.15% 0 0 0 98.85% Daniel Brunskill RG 49ers 273 3 1.10% 0 0 0 98.90% Jon Runyan Jr. RG Packers 570 7 1.23% 0 0 3 98.77% Michael Onwenu RG Patriots 597 7 1.17% 1 0 1 98.83% Quinn Meinerz RG Broncos 450 6 1.33% 0 1 2 98.67% Andrus Peat LG Saints 309 4 1.29% 0 1 1 98.71% James Daniels RG Steelers 638 8 1.25% 3 1 0 98.75% Chris Lindstrom RG Falcons 488 7 1.43% 0 0 2 98.57% Joe Thuney LG Chiefs 630 9 1.43% 0 0 2 98.57% Robert Hunt RG Dolphins 637 9 1.41% 1 0 1 98.59% Brady Christensen LG Panthers 502 7 1.39% 2 1 1 98.61% Damien Lewis LG Seahawks 593 9 1.52% 3 1 2 98.48% Max Garcia LG Cardinals 335 5 1.49% 0 0 0 98.51% Alex Cappa RG Bengals 677 11 1.62% 0 0 4 98.38% Laken Tomlinson LG Jets 685 11 1.61% 0 0 3 98.39% Kevin Zeitler RG Ravens 495 8 1.62% 0 1 2 98.38% Austin Corbett RG Panthers 509 8 1.57% 0 0 2 98.43% Joel Bitonio LG Browns 620 10 1.61% 2 3 2 98.39% Ben Powers LG Ravens 566 9 1.59% 0 1 2 98.41% Cesar Ruiz RG Saints 492 8 1.63% 1 0 2 98.37% Cody Whitehair LG Bears 320 5 1.56% 0 0 1 98.44% Nate Davis RG Titans 359 6 1.67% 1 0 2 98.33% Trai Turner RG Commanders 404 7 1.73% 0 0 2 98.27% Ben Bredeson LG Giants 295 5 1.69% 0 0 0 98.31% Shaq Mason RG Buccaneers 763 14 1.83% 0 0 0 98.17% Justin Pugh LG Cardinals 163 3 1.84% 0 0 0 98.16% Ryan Bates RG Bills 580 11 1.90% 1 0 3 98.10% Isaac Seumalo RG Eagles 614 12 1.95% 1 1 2 98.05% Greg Van Roten RG Bills 210 4 1.90% 0 1 0 98.10% Nate Herbig RG Jets 408 8 1.96% 0 0 2 98.04% Zion Johnson RG Chargers 769 16 2.08% 3 2 5 97.92% Matt Feiler LG Chargers 774 16 2.07% 2 2 5 97.93% Elgton Jenkins LG Packers 522 11 2.11% 1 1 3 97.89% Oday Aboushi RG Rams 187 4 2.14% 1 1 1 97.86% Evan Brown RG Lions 424 9 2.12% 2 2 1 97.88% Trey Smith RG Chiefs 648 14 2.16% 4 3 2 97.84% Alaric Jackson RG Rams 265 6 2.26% 0 1 2 97.74% Nick Gates LG Giants 217 5 2.30% 1 1 1 97.70% Tyler Shatley LG Jaguars 491 12 2.44% 0 0 3 97.56% Connor McGovern LG Cowboys 458 11 2.40% 0 0 2 97.60% Rodger Saffold LG Bills 656 17 2.59% 0 5 3 97.41% Dalton Risner LG Broncos 560 15 2.68% 0 0 4 97.32% Royce Newman RG Packers 256 7 2.73% 0 0 3 97.27% Elijah Wilkinson LG Falcons 263 7 2.66% 1 1 1 97.34% Quenton Nelson LG Colts 684 19 2.78% 2 2 7 97.22% Andrew Norwell LG Commanders 600 17 2.83% 2 1 6 97.17% Brandon Scherff RG Jaguars 636 18 2.83% 0 1 6 97.17% Matt Skura LG Rams 254 7 2.76% 0 0 4 97.24% Danny Pinter RG Colts 174 5 2.87% 0 0 2 97.13% Liam Eichenberg LG Dolphins 386 11 2.85% 1 2 0 97.15% Spencer Burford RG 49ers 369 11 2.98% 3 1 5 97.02% Cole Strange LG Patriots 561 17 3.03% 0 1 5 96.97% Robert Jones LG Dolphins 265 8 3.02% 0 0 4 96.98% Chandler Brewer RG Rams 127 4 3.15% 1 0 1 96.85% Colby Gossett LG Falcons 127 4 3.15% 1 2 0 96.85% Cody Ford LG Cardinals 218 7 3.21% 0 0 3 96.79% A.J. Cann RG Texans 602 20 3.32% 0 0 6 96.68% Aaron Banks LG 49ers 492 16 3.25% 1 3 5 96.75% Phil Haynes RG Seahawks 307 10 3.26% 1 0 3 96.74% David Edwards LG Rams 150 5 3.33% 0 0 3 96.67% Ed Ingram RG Vikings 731 25 3.42% 1 1 8 96.58% Cordell Volson LG Bengals 682 23 3.37% 3 2 7 96.63% Calvin Throckmorton LG Saints 256 9 3.52% 0 0 3 96.48% Ezra Cleveland LG Vikings 715 25 3.50% 2 3 3 96.50% Aaron Brewer LG Titans 530 19 3.58% 1 1 7 96.42% Luke Goedeke LG Buccaneers 330 12 3.64% 1 1 3 96.36% Gabe Jackson RG Seahawks 390 14 3.59% 0 0 2 96.41% Mark Glowinski RG Giants 568 21 3.70% 3 1 4 96.30% Nick Allegretti LG Chiefs 161 6 3.73% 0 0 0 96.27% Ben Bartch LG Jaguars 157 6 3.82% 0 0 1 96.18% Dylan Parham LG Raiders 600 24 4.00% 2 1 3 96.00% Jonah Jackson LG Lions 464 19 4.09% 2 1 1 95.91% Wyatt Teller RG Browns 483 21 4.35% 1 1 6 95.65% Lecitus Smith RG Cardinals 140 6 4.29% 0 0 1 95.71% Lucas Patrick LG Bears 137 6 4.38% 0 0 2 95.62% Will Fries RG Colts 366 16 4.37% 0 0 1 95.63% Logan Stenberg RG Lions 128 7 5.47% 0 0 2 94.53% Alex Bars RG Raiders 500 28 5.60% 2 1 6 94.40% Matt Farniok LG Cowboys 106 6 5.66% 0 0 1 94.34% Dan Skipper LG Lions 188 11 5.85% 0 0 3 94.15% Justin McCray LG Texans 102 6 5.88% 1 1 0 94.12% Kenyon Green LG Texans 496 30 6.05% 5 6 7 93.95% Saahdiq Charles RG Commanders 155 10 6.45% 1 1 3 93.55% Bobby Evans LG Rams 195 13 6.67% 1 1 6 93.33% Jordan Roos RG Titans 105 8 7.62% 0 0 0 92.38% Joshua Ezeudu LG Giants 141 11 7.80% 0 0 3 92.20%

Quinn Meinerz was 14th among the 95 OGs who had 100 or more PB snaps. His 98.7% was not very far off the best PBP guard in the league, Dillon Radunz, who was at 99.3% last season (admittedly on only 138 PB snaps). Former Bronco Michael Schofield was also near the top of the league for PBP among guards. Dalton Risner was 51st of 95. No other “guard” on the Broncos had enough PB snaps to qualify, but I’d guess that Glasgow had more than 100 of his PB snaps as a guard. So his PBP of 98.5% would have put him near the top of the league had he played the whole season at guard. The worst pass blocking guard in the league was Joshua Ezeudu who had a PBP of 92.2%.

Tackles

Player Position Team PB Snaps PBB PBB% Total Pen Holding Sacks allowed PBP% Tristan Wirfs RT Buccaneers 585 4 0.68% 2 1 2 99.32% Rashawn Slater LT Chargers 110 1 0.91% 1 1 0 99.09% Ryan Ramczyk RT Saints 511 6 1.17% 1 1 1 98.83% Jawaan Taylor RT Jaguars 642 9 1.40% 3 1 6 98.60% Andrew Thomas LT Giants 572 8 1.40% 0 0 4 98.60% Lane Johnson RT Eagles 513 7 1.36% 3 3 2 98.64% D.J. Humphries LT Cardinals 359 5 1.39% 2 1 1 98.61% Taylor Moton RT Panthers 520 8 1.54% 1 1 4 98.46% Jack Conklin RT Browns 478 7 1.46% 3 2 2 98.54% Trent Williams LT 49ers 438 7 1.60% 0 1 2 98.40% David Bakhtiari LT Packers 321 6 1.87% 1 1 3 98.13% Laremy Tunsil LT Texans 639 12 1.88% 1 2 1 98.12% Brian O'Neill RT Vikings 665 14 2.11% 0 0 4 97.89% Abraham Lucas RT Seahawks 589 15 2.55% 2 1 8 97.45% Braden Smith RT Colts 635 16 2.52% 4 3 4 97.48% Jake Matthews LT Falcons 488 12 2.46% 1 2 4 97.54% Morgan Moses RT Ravens 528 14 2.65% 3 2 3 97.35% Garrett Bolles LT Broncos 189 5 2.65% 2 3 2 97.35% Ty Nsekhe LT Rams 233 6 2.58% 3 2 1 97.42% Kelvin Beachum RT Cardinals 739 20 2.71% 2 1 9 97.29% Penei Sewell RT Lions 622 17 2.73% 1 3 5 97.27% Brandon Walton LT Buccaneers 143 4 2.80% 0 1 1 97.20% Kolton Miller LT Raiders 610 18 2.95% 0 0 5 97.05% Taylor Decker LT Lions 623 18 2.89% 1 1 5 97.11% Jamaree Salyer LT Chargers 644 19 2.95% 0 0 5 97.05% Jermaine Eluemunor RT Raiders 549 16 2.91% 3 2 3 97.09% Thayer Munford Jr. RT Raiders 205 6 2.93% 1 0 1 97.07% Cameron Fleming RT Broncos 565 17 3.01% 1 3 6 96.99% Tytus Howard RT Texans 605 18 2.98% 0 1 5 97.02% Christian Darrisaw LT Vikings 538 16 2.97% 1 1 4 97.03% Kaleb McGary RT Falcons 488 15 3.07% 2 1 5 96.93% Mike McGlinchey RT 49ers 528 17 3.22% 4 6 7 96.78% Terron Armstead LT Dolphins 412 13 3.16% 1 2 1 96.84% Dion Dawkins LT Bills 592 20 3.38% 3 3 6 96.62% Cam Robinson LT Jaguars 531 18 3.39% 1 1 3 96.61% Patrick Mekari LT Ravens 207 7 3.38% 1 1 2 96.62% Trent Brown LT Patriots 591 21 3.55% 3 6 7 96.45% Ronnie Stanley LT Ravens 287 10 3.48% 0 0 3 96.52% Billy Turner RT Broncos 274 10 3.65% 0 0 1 96.35% Zach Tom LT Packers 270 10 3.70% 0 0 2 96.30% Charles Leno LT Commanders 627 24 3.83% 0 0 8 96.17% Yosh Nijman RT Packers 414 16 3.86% 2 3 6 96.14% Donovan Smith LT Buccaneers 595 24 4.03% 7 6 8 95.97% Nicholas Petit-Frere RT Titans 472 19 4.03% 3 1 7 95.97% Max Mitchell RT Jets 223 9 4.04% 0 0 2 95.96% Tyron Smith RT Cowboys 152 6 3.95% 0 0 1 96.05% Josh Jones LT Cardinals 389 16 4.11% 3 4 5 95.89% Trey Pipkins III RT Chargers 567 23 4.06% 2 2 4 95.94% Duane Brown LT Jets 436 18 4.13% 1 0 2 95.87% Cedric Ogbuehi RT Jets 169 7 4.14% 0 0 1 95.86% Jonah Williams LT Bengals 677 29 4.28% 4 1 11 95.72% Jedrick Wills LT Browns 606 26 4.29% 4 6 9 95.71% Hakeem Adeniji RT Bengals 115 5 4.35% 0 0 6 95.65% Orlando Brown Jr LT Chiefs 716 31 4.33% 3 3 5 95.67% Matt Pryor LT Colts 367 16 4.36% 1 2 7 95.64% Dan Moore Jr LT Steelers 638 28 4.39% 1 4 7 95.61% Tyler Smith LT Cowboys 587 26 4.43% 3 6 6 95.57% Larry Borom RT Bears 249 11 4.42% 1 0 5 95.58% Calvin Anderson LT Broncos 272 12 4.41% 0 0 3 95.59% Terence Steele RT Cowboys 412 18 4.37% 0 0 2 95.63% George Fant RT Jets 358 16 4.47% 2 1 5 95.53% Riley Reiff RT Bears 266 12 4.51% 2 3 4 95.49% Jason Peters LT Cowboys 132 6 4.55% 0 0 1 95.45% Ikem Ekwonu LT Panthers 520 24 4.62% 3 2 9 95.38% Rob Havenstein RT Rams 612 28 4.58% 2 4 8 95.42% Isaiah Wynn RT Patriots 217 10 4.61% 3 2 4 95.39% La'el Collins RT Bengals 576 27 4.69% 5 5 7 95.31% Jordan Mailata LT Eagles 552 26 4.71% 3 3 7 95.29% Chukwuma Okorafor RT Steelers 638 30 4.70% 3 1 6 95.30% Dennis Kelly LT Colts 148 7 4.73% 1 1 0 95.27% Charles Cross LT Seahawks 649 31 4.78% 2 3 12 95.22% Evan Neal RT Giants 422 21 4.98% 0 0 11 95.02% Josh Wells RT Buccaneers 202 10 4.95% 0 0 1 95.05% Spencer Brown RT Bills 515 26 5.05% 0 3 5 94.95% James Hudson III RT Browns 158 8 5.06% 1 0 2 94.94% Andrew Wylie RT Chiefs 691 36 5.21% 7 4 11 94.79% James Hurst LT Saints 520 27 5.19% 1 0 7 94.81% Braxton Jones LT Bears 503 27 5.37% 0 2 12 94.63% Bernhard Raimann LT Colts 405 23 5.68% 4 3 9 94.32% Sam Cosmi RT Commanders 319 19 5.96% 0 0 8 94.04% Walker Little LT Jaguars 129 8 6.20% 1 0 3 93.80% Joe Noteboom LT Rams 221 14 6.33% 0 0 4 93.67% Foster Sarell RT Chargers 176 11 6.25% 0 0 1 93.75% Brandon Shell RT Dolphins 451 29 6.43% 1 0 4 93.57% David Quessenberry RT Bills 232 15 6.47% 2 2 7 93.53% Blake Brandel LT Vikings 170 11 6.47% 0 0 7 93.53% Yodny Cajuste RT Patriots 115 8 6.96% 0 1 2 93.04% Tyre Phillips RT Giants 184 13 7.07% 1 0 4 92.93% Cornelius Lucas RT Commanders 334 25 7.49% 0 0 6 92.51% Jack Driscoll RT Eagles 174 13 7.47% 0 1 3 92.53% Dennis Daley LT Titans 481 39 8.11% 0 2 10 91.89% Greg Little RT Dolphins 330 27 8.18% 1 0 4 91.82%

Garett Bolles came in at 18th in PBP among all OTs (92 qualifiers). However if you restrict it to LTs he was 8th of 44. He was behind Ryan Ramczyk who was third overall among tackles in PBP. Garett’s and Ryan’s careers will always be linked because they were the first and second offensive tackles drafted in 2017. Tristan Wirfs was the best OT in the game in 2022 with a PBP of 99.3%. That being said, pass blocking for future hall of fame QBs who get the ball out quickly but need a walker is easier than pass blocking for “running QBs” who move all over the pocket. Cameron Fleming was 28th of 92 in PBP with a score of 97.0% and Billy Turner was 39th with a score of 96.4%. Calvin Anderson was 59th with a score of 95.6%. The worst pass blocking OT in the NFL in 2022 among qualifiers was Greg Little of the Dolphins. he had a PBP of 91.8%, but Dennis Daley of the Titans was close with a PBP of 91.9%.

This data helps me to understand how the Broncos OL ranked 9th in pass block win rate in 2022. None of the guys who played significant snaps were atrocious at pass blocking.

In case you are wondering what “atrocious” look like, we have a great case study from recent Bronco history. In both 2016 and 2017 Ty Sambrailo was atrocious at pass blocking. Thankfully he was atrocious for the Falcons in 2017. In 2016 he had 116 PB snaps and had 15 blown pass blocks. That gives him a PBP of 87.1%. No guard, center or tackle with 100 or more snaps this season was anywhere close to that bad. Ty also allowed 8 sacks that season. Ty’s blown block rate and sack allowed rate were more than double the next worst pass blocker in the league that season among qualifiers. How John Elway was able to trade him to the Falcons for a 5th round pick will never cease to amaze me.