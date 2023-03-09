Broncos free agent target: David Montgomery

The Denver Broncos are experiencing several changes as they head toward the 2023 season. An area of concern for Sean Payton could be running back.

Entering the 2022 season Javonte Williams looked to become the team’s feature back, but a brutal knee injury has put limitations on the young back, and the NFL firm of Payton Paton and Walmart could be looking to shore up this area through free agency.

A name that sits out there as a potential option to give Denver more depth at the position is David Montgomery. After spending his first 4 years in the league with the Chicago Bears, he will have the opportunity to test the free agency waters and see what is out there.

In four seasons with the Bears Montgomery proved to be a reliable running back. The 5’11”, 224 lb Montgomery has been a mainstay for the Bears offense. While he has only rushed for over 1,000 yards once in his career, he has also made himself indispensable to the Bears passing attack.

Sean Payton has always used talented pass catchers out the backfield. Look no further than what he was able to do with Alvin Kamara in New Orleans. While Williams looks to return to the Broncos in 2023, it will be in the team’s best interest to lighten his load when possible.

Montgomery is a savvy runner with good ball skills, and the ability to make tacklers miss.

Averaging 3.9 yards per carry and 8 yards per reception while playing for an abysmal Bears offense throughout his career, Montgomery could thrive in a system like Payton’s.

The question about free agency for the Broncos will be what to prioritize. Running back feels a bit like a luxury position. With Latavius Murray emerging as a viable option to man the backfield with Williams, making a big free agency splash at this position would be interesting to say the least.

According to Spotrac, Montgomery should net a contract in the range of $7.2 million per year. That’s not an astronomical number, but certainly one that would make Denver think twice, considering the major needs on the offensive and defensive lines.

Should the Broncos make a move to bring in Montgomery? Sure. If the price is right, he could be a big addition to the offensive. However, it doesn’t make sense to overpay for a running back in today’s NFL.