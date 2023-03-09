Who should the Broncos target in free agency?

The Denver Broncos will likely be making some roster moves to free up some salary cap space ahead of free agency, but even if they move on from the obvious players that are likely on that short list they may not be able to free up more than $30 million in cap space right now.

That means we could see a single “big” splash in free agency, but more likely we’ll see several middle range free agents to help build out some of their roster at positions in need of some veteran competition. Looking over the landscape of free agents, these are the top three targets I think they should go after when legal tampering opens.

OT - Jawann Taylor

As much as I would love for the Broncos to go after Orlando Brown, he could end up somewhere in the $22-24 million range and I just don’t think the Broncos can afford to go that route. So, in looking over the general landscape I settled on a young player who has just started to enter his prime. Jawann Taylor is coming off his best season and graded out really well.

According to Spotrac, the 25 year old former second-round pick’s market value is around $14 million a year. The question would be whether or not that contract is worth a right tackle who is strong in pass blocking and needs to work in run blocking. Given how much Russell Wilson likes to delay getting the ball out, the pass blocking could pay big in the deep game.

G/C - Ethan Pocic

While I may amendable on who the Broncos ultimately go after at the tackle position, I would really like to see them go hard after guard/center Ethan Pocic. When healthy, Pocic would be a huge upgrade over Lloyd Cushenberry and has the versatility to swing outside at the guard positions.

Spotrac has him in the $7 million a year range, which would be right in the range where the Broncos could work out a deal to bring him to Denver.

RB - James Robinson

The final player here has a massive caveat. I am assuming the Broncos and Latavius Murray work out a deal to bring the veteran back to Denver this season. With uncertainty surrounding Javonte Williams’ availability by September, Denver shouldn’t stop with Murray. They should add another running back that has some experience.

Robinson is just 24 years old and Spotrac has him at a very reasonable $3-4 million salary. He would complement Murray well in the run game and has a ton of success catching passes out of the backfield. He’d be my pick to pair with Murray and/or Williams next season.

