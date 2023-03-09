One ESPN NFL insider says the Broncos are a team that could be active during free agency

We are only days away from the legal tampering period beginning in the NFL and news and rumors are beginning to swirl about teams. For the Denver Broncos, it has been fairly quiet, but one ESPN insider who covers the NFL believes they are a team to watch once the free agency period begins.

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler names the Broncos as one of five teams that could be active in free agency.

Denver Broncos: Offensive line will be a focal point for Denver general manager George Paton and coach Sean Payton, who must first decide whether to re-sign Dre’Mont Jones. The Broncos are middle-of-the-pack with roughly $10 million in cap space.

As we have heard for a few weeks now, Fowler believes the offensive line will be a focal point for the Broncos during free agency. That unit struggled mightily last season and general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have identified the offensive line as a unit they want to improve.

The Broncos have needed a right tackle for over a decade now and they enter this free agency with the same need. The big-name tackle available is Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown. He blocked quarterback Patrick Mahomes blindside effectively and is now in line for a big contract during free agency. 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is another top free-agent tackle available and would instantly improve the Broncos' right side. The other top free-agent right tackle that could interest the Broncos is Falcons' right tackle Kaleb McGary and Jaguars' right tackle Jawaan Taylor. If the Broncos are indeed a team to watch in free agency and expected to be aggressive, it is safe to assume that they will be targeting one of these four tackles during the free agency period.

They will also be in the market for a left guard with Dalton Risner entering free agency. He could return to the team, but there has not been much talk about a potential reunion as of yet. Some names to watch are Ravens guard Ben Powers, Eagles' Isaac Seumalo, and Titans' Nate Davis.

Some other positions the Broncos are expected to address during free agency are running back, defensive line, inside linebacker, and potentially tight end and safety.

This will be the Broncos' first full offseason with the Walter/Penner ownership group running the show. They are by far the wealthiest owners in the NFL and it remains to be seen how aggressive they will be during free agency. You also have newly hired head coach Sean Payton with the team, and his impact on this process remains to be seen as well. With those two factors in play, I think we are in for an interesting few weeks.