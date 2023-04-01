Best Landing Spots for Jerry Jeudy, DeAndre Hopkins, and Allen Robinson

Jerry Jeudy – New England Patriots

Jeudy may very well end up staying in Denver because of Sean Payton’s high asking price for the young wide receiver, but a team that definitely has a deep connections to Jeudy and could use a receiver of his talent are the New England Patriots. The Nick Saban-Bill Belichick, Alabama-Patriots pipeline is a real thing and if a player is good enough for Saban, it means he’s typically good enough for Belichick. Both Mac Jones and new offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, have Alabama ties as well. The move makes sense too much sense for New England, it’s just a matter of if they’re willing to match the asking price.

Allen Robinson – Kansas City Chiefs

This move has not been talked about enough in the media, but I think the Chiefs are a good landing spot for the struggling Robinson. After losing Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman to free agency, the Chiefs need wide receiver help. I’m confident Robinson can be the guy he once was in Chicago if he were to join Andy Reid’s offense and have Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball to him on a weekly basis. Robinson has been on the trade block for a couple months now and after his disastrous season in Los Angeles I doubt his asking price is high.

DeAndre Hopkins – Baltimore Ravens

It seems the Ravens do not want to create an offer for Lamar themselves and would rather just match whatever offer an interested team would give for the former MVP. If Lamar were to stay in Baltimore, I think the best way to keep him interested in staying would be to go out and get your QB some help. Jackson has never had an elite receiver to throw to his entire career outside of Mark Andrews who has only gone over 1,000 yards one time. The Cardinals are looking to rebuild and Hopkins, it seems, is not a part of that future. This trade would kill two birds with one stone for the Ravens by addressing their lack of receiver talent, while also enticing their franchise QB to rescind that trade request in early March.

What other landing spots do you like for these three receivers?

