2023 NFL Draft Profile: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft is former Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He is a 6’3”, 255-pound edge rusher and is considered one of the better pure pass rushers in the entire draft. The Draft Network has Anudike-Uzomah ranked as the 10th-best edge rusher in the class and the 57th overall prospect in the entire draft.

He played three seasons at Kansas State and was very productive during the past two seasons. During his three-year career at Kansas State, he totaled 97 tackles, 26.5 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, 1 pass deflection, and 8 forced fumbles. This past season, he totaled 46 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, 1 pass deflection, and 2 forced fumbles.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is such a specimen. His hop-chop move is absolutely deadly in combination with his burst. The #Browns could use somebody like him to wreak havoc in that new wide-9 alignment.

pic.twitter.com/l4QzmZRCNe — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) February 11, 2023

Player Profile

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 255 pounds

40-time: Did not run at the Combine or his Pro Day

Arm Length: 33 1/2”

Hands: 9 5/8”

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Good size and strength and looks the part

Explosive first step with a relentless motor to get after the quarterback

Has an advanced pass-rush repertoire

An aggressive and physical pass rusher

Sets the edge well and uses his frame and strength well

Has good bend off the edge

Offers some versatility as an interior pass rusher but is probably an edge rusher only

Solid wrap-up tackler

An ascending player who has improved each year

Weaknesses

Inconsistent off the snap at times despite an explosive first step

Can be taken out with double teams, but that was mostly when he was playing as an interior defender

Can be over-aggressive at times which can get him taken out of the play

Needs to get a little bit stronger

What other analysts are saying about Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah

A hard-charging edge prospect, Anudike-Uzomah has good strength and a long frame that should continue to fill out. His run defense is unrefined and in need of better fundamentals, but he’s clearly gone to school on his pass-rush approach, adding several new wrinkles to his attack in 2022. His urgency leads to playmaking opportunities, but he will need to harness that energy and play with better control to become a more efficient defender. There is more polish needed, but Anudike-Uzomah’s NFL rush potential should eventually make him an NFL starter. - NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

Anudike-Uzomah is an edge rusher who has a nice repertoire of moves with the requisite speed for the position and has dominated putting up good pass-rushing numbers against college opposition. He however isn’t elite athletically, both in speed and overall strength so his upside is somewhat limited. Despite this, he’ll still likely have a solid pro career and looks like an eventual NFL starter. Prior to his pro day (he didn’t work out at the combine) Anudike-Uzomah looks like a second/third-round tweener in the 2023 NFL draft. - NFL Draft Buzz

Felix Anudike-Uzomah projects as a depth-level edge player, fitting best as a stand-up OLB in a 3-4. While he didn’t stand up much in college, when he did, or even when he had his hand in the ground in a 7- or 9-technique, he looked to be more explosive out of his stance. He has tools to work with, including showing flashes as a true, productive pass rusher, but his overall inability to hold his ground in the run game with consistency hurts his ability to see much field time on 1st or 2nd down. On 3rd downs, standing him up on the edge where he’s able to explode out and use his repertoire of moves is how can best be utilized. His high motor will help him find a spot on some special teams units, but he’s not someone who should be considered a core special teams player. - SIS

Final Thoughts

The Broncos signed free agent Randy Gregory to a big deal and drafted edge rusher Nik Bonitto in the second round last year, but could still add to their pass-rushing group. When healthy, Gregory was effective, but he missed most of the year and Bonitto needs to add strength to reach his potential. Baron Browning flashed potential, but with Bradley Chubb now gone, they could still add to this position.

You can never have enough pass rushers and Anudike-Uzomah offers a skill set that the other edge rushers do not really have. He is a bigger edge rusher who can set the edge who also has the motor and pass-rushing moves to get after the quarterback. He would be an effective addition to the Broncos' pass-rushing group if added.

I am not sure if he will fall to the Broncos in the third round, but 9NEWS Mike Klis in his “mystery mocker mock draft” has them selecting him with their second third-round selection.