2023 NFL Draft Profile: Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft is former Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh. He is a 6’0”, 204-pound running back who is coming off a successful career at Georgia that resulted in a National Championship. According to The Draft Network, McIntosh is ranked as their fifth-best running back in this draft class and their 98th overall prospect in the entire draft.

He played four seasons at Georgia and is coming a career year for Georgia where he earned more playing time in their offense. During his four-year career, McIntosh totaled 279 career rushing attempts for 1,582 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 76 career receptions for 861 yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. This past season, he totaled 149 carries for 829 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns with 43 receptions for 505 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

Against OSU, Kenny McIntosh only had 10 total touches for 126 yards and a touchdown.



With limited touches, he generated big/explosive plays. I’d love to see what he can become with a bigger workload at the next level! pic.twitter.com/SEpOcx5AvE — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) January 7, 2023

Player Profile

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 204 pounds

40-time: 4.62 seconds

Arm Length: 30 1⁄ 2 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Despite the 40-time, McIntosh displays good speed and burst

A good blend of size and speed and looks the part of an NFL running back

Patient runner who lets his blocks develop and then hits the hole

Finishes as a runner and usually falls forward

Displays good open field moves and is able to make defenders miss

Has quick feet

Might be the best pass-catching back in the draft

Willing pass blocker

Comes with low mileage on his legs and is an ascending player

Has three-down potential because of his pass-catching ability

Weaknesses

Needs to get better at reading the field and finding the hole quicker

Runs a little tall at times

While a willing blocker, he needs to improve his pass-blocking skills at the next level

Lacks that long speed/third gear to break long runs consistently

Only has one year of production and has limited experience as a bell-cow running back

What other analysts are saying about Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh

McIntosh is best suited for a complementary role that allows him to explore the flanks of the offense instead of trying to pound and create between the tackles. He lacks the vision to recognize and exploit opportunities quickly and the elusiveness to dart in and out of developing run lanes. He’s more than capable of finding big runs over the tackles and becomes a more physical finisher as the run progresses. McIntosh has excellent hands and the potential to mismatch coverages when isolated out of the backfield. He could become a RB2 with full-time third-down reps. - NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

With his abilities, McIntosh projects best as a 3rd down difference maker in the passing game and change-of-pace back as a runner. His catching and pass protection ability allow him to be a viable 3rd down back in the NFL. As a downhill inside runner, McIntosh can be a reliable replacement for when a starter needs to come out but doesn’t have the necessary speed or elusiveness to be a starter himself. His toughness and previous experience as a kick returner and usage on all four core units could provide some use on special teams, but his play speed may hinder his ability to be a core contributor. - SIS

Final Thoughts

The Broncos need to add to their backfield with the uncertainty surrounding running back Javonte Williams knee injury and I think McIntosh could be a back they consider. He has three-down potential, but most importantly, he can catch the ball. That is something head coach/play-caller Sean Payton likes to do and something McIntosh will likely make a living doing at the next level.

He would give the Broncos an excellent pass catcher out of the backfield, and someone Payton could feature in the passing game right away. He would also help out as a runner and be a solid number two behind Perine and potentially Williams down the road. He would likely go on day three as well, so he likely would not cost the Broncos one of their third-round picks.