Payton’s season begins now

Today is the day - the Broncos officially get the 2023 campaign underway.

Phase 1 of the offseason program begins, and new head coach Sean Payton is setting expectations from the jump - this season is going to be W-O-R-K.

“Our first team meeting is going to be right after Easter weekend, and it’s probably going to be, I don’t want to say no nonsense, but ‘here are the things that are going to help us win’,” Payton told CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis Renner.

“That’s kind of where we’re at a little bit. This offseason for us needs to be difficult.” Sean Payton

“That’s kind of where we’re at a little bit,” he added. “This offseason for us needs to be difficult.”

But “difficult” doesn’t mean rehashing the past. It means changing the patterns so the future is better.

That’s why Payton’s Broncos just spent big for offensive linemen. That’s why Sean Payton’s Broncos are going to lean into the running game. That’s why Sean Payton’s Broncos are going to get their butts in shape the next few months or they won’t be around for Week 1.

Payton has no interest in making anyone feel worse about last season. He’s moving on to this season.

“You have to find a way to win your division, and right now Kansas City is that team. But that’s what we’re working on.” - Sean Payton

“They went through a tough season a year ago, and part of it is getting past [that],” Payton said. “I mean, it’s brought up, it’s brought up, it’s brought up — and at some point, there’s closure on it.”

Closure begins today. There’s too much to prepare for to spend time looking back.

In fact, Payton joked with Renner he was getting nervous that the Chiefs “are doing something today and you and I are golfing over margaritas.”

But Payton is 100 percent serious when it comes to going after the Chiefs.

Phase I of the return to relevance begins today.

“You have to find a way to win your division, and right now Kansas City is that team,” he said. “But that’s what we’re working on.”

.@Amanda_Balionis plays a round of golf with Sean Payton as he enters his new role as Head Coach for the @Broncos⛳️ #nfl #golf #broncos #themasters pic.twitter.com/aebmXfP4pq — We Need To Talk (@WeNeedToTalk) April 8, 2023

