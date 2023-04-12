Best undrafted Bronco of all time

Sports debates are fun. Ranking players is fun. It is the offseason and this is kind of talk helps us get through the part of the year when football isn’t happening.

So let’s begin.

In our lead-off article linked below the Denver Broncos posted about Chris Harris Jr. being named the best-undrafted player in Broncos history.

Rod Smith would like a word with you.

As a fan who championed Chris Harris Jr. and will forever love the guy as one of my favorite Broncos of all time, I can’t agree with this take. While there is no doubt that Chris was a badass, it is downright disgraceful to say he’s a better undrafted player than Smith.

Rod Smith absolutely killed it in Denver in his career. He was a key contributor of the Broncos' offense with stellar numbers for a 9-year stretch (albeit with one year under 1,000 yards receiving thrown in there).

Chris Harris Jr, on the other hand had a 7-year stretch of awesomeness, at best. Yes, he was a key part of the No-Fly Zone and during his prime was a better player out of the slot than more than half the league’s outside corners.

Also, 2 rings > 1 ring...just saying.

