2023 NFL Draft profile: Alabama Safety Jordan Battle

While the Denver Broncos don’t need a starting safety, drafting a young player to develop would be a great move for a team who eventually need more talent and depth in the near future.

This is where Jordan Battle comes in:

Jordan Battle — Safety — Alabama

Height: 6’1” Weight: 209 lbs.

Bench Press: 17 reps | Arm Length: 32” | Hands: 8 1/2”

40 Yard Dash: 4.55 | 3 Cone Drill: N/A | 20 Yard Shuttle: N/A

Jordon Battle originally committed to play at Ohio State in 2019, but when Urban Meyer bailed, he pivoted to Alabama. While there he won a national championship, returned 3 interceptions for TDs, had 10 pass defenses, 1 sack, 252 tackles, and a fumble recovery.

While he may not be a player people are going to be looking at early in the draft, his play shows a young man who knows how to be in the right position on the field to help his team win games. That goes a long way in the NFL where brain sometimes is more important than brawn (especially at the safety position).

Film Room and Highlights

Scouting Report

Battle is a guy who can come in and be relied upon to take backup snaps and not be a weak link on the field. He has the big advantage of working in a pro system in Alabama for years and that translates well in the NFL.

He’s got great size and athletic ability for safety with great man coverage ability and the chops to play the strong side. He shows a consistent ability to be in the right place from play to play which shows a high level of football IQ which is where it starts for safety play in the NFL.

He’s also a guy that hits big in the middle of the field which is what you want from your SS against the run and passes across the middle.

Positives:

Versatile in pass coverage inside and out

Plays with sound technique as a downhill tackler

Solid support against the run inside the box

Has the ability to mentally process quickly and react

Good ability to keep space and not get trapped by traffic

Excellent skill returning the ball after interceptions

Negatives:

Needs better discipline not falling for hitches

Run support from a distance needs work

Doesn’t shift gears quickly when covering deep

Lacks strength to stop bigger backs

Jordan Battle RAS:

Jordan Battle has a bit of a weird card, with high yellow numbers leading to a higher green final score. He had to go screw it up by having an actually great 10 split, though, so no all yellow green card for me.https://t.co/q4rvORldoW #RAS pic.twitter.com/JCGX89smKB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2023

Fit With the Broncos

Jordan Battle is a guy who the Broncos could bring in to develop for 2024 or 2025. He’s a strong safety prospect who shines on the tape as a guy who does his best work on the field and has the versatility to make it in the NFL. He needs a year to cook and clean up some of his tackling technique, but if he has the desire and work ethic, he has the talent to be a long term starter.