2023 NFL Draft profile: Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes

The Denver Broncos may already boast a strong starting lineup when it comes to their defensive backfield, they need to add some depth to their roster if they wish to stay competitive against the high-powered offenses of their division and conference.

Let’s take a look at the 35-game vet:

Emmanuel Forbes — Cornerback — Mississippi State

Height: 6’1” Weight: 166 lbs.

Bench Press: N/A | Arm Length: 32 1/4” | Hands: 8 1/2”

40 Yard Dash: 4.35 | 3 Cone Drill: N/A | 20 Yard Shuttle: N/A

Emmanuel Forbes was a highly-touted recruit out of high school where he played both football and baseball. The true freshman took home a well-deserved SEC All-Rookie award as he finished the year with five interceptions and a nation-best three scores off of those turnovers.

In his sophomore season, he would continue his excellent play, earning second-team All-SEC honors after racking up 60 tackles, three interceptions, and five tackles for loss. And then in 2022, he finished third nationally with six interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns. He would finish his collegiate career with an FBS-record six pick-sixes.

Film Room and Highlights

Scouting Report

Forbes is a ballhawk of ballhawks. It is clear why most quarterbacks avoided throwing the ball to his side of the field. He is a dynamic defender that can perform well in man coverage and possesses elite speed.

His size does pose an issue though. Like we see with smaller, speedy receivers (i.e. K.J. Hamler), cornerbacks can be game-changers when on the field, but also can run into constant injury struggles. Forbes is running a risk of being out-physicaled in the NFL.

Positives:

Two-hand jabs keep receivers occupied in press

Plays with smooth side-shuffle technique in deep zone

Above average pre-snap play recognition.

Instincts allow for quick read-and-react jumps on the throw

Swings arm through the catch point to separate the football

Soft hands with the ability to leap and win at the high point

Negatives:

Below average foot slide to match the release

Has issues staying in phase at break points

Aggressiveness makes him a double-move target

Needs to become more disciplined playing high to low in zone

Plays out past his toes, leading to transition imbalance

Grab-and-drag tackler lacking play strength

Fit With the Broncos

Emmanuel Forbes would serve as a solid pickup for the Broncos. He holds the potential to be a starter on this defense in a couple of seasons.

While Denver is already set for the foreseeable future at the LCB position with Pat Surtain II, but RCB remains shaky. Damarri Mathis can be the guy this defense needs, showing flashes of greatness last season. But it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have a guy behind him that can continue to push Mathis as he moves into his sophomore year. Forbes would be able to do just that.