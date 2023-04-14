2023 NFL Draft Profile: Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

One prospect who the Denver Broncos may have interest in during day two of the 2023 NFL Draft is Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. He is a 5’11’, 183 pounds receiver who is considered one of the better deep threats in this entire class. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him ranked as his ninth-best receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft and has a third-round grade on him.

Mims Jr. played a total of three seasons for Oklahoma and is coming off a breakout year for the Sooners. During his three-year career, he totaled 123 receptions for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns. This past year. he totaled 54 receptions for 1,083 yards and 6 touchdowns. He averaged 20.1 yards per reception this past season and averaged an impressive 19.5 yards per reception during his career at Oklahoma.

Player Profile

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 183 pounds

40-time: 4.38 seconds

Arm Length: 31 5/8”

Hands: 9”

Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10’9”

3-Cone Drill: 6.9 seconds

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

An accomplished deep/vertical threat in college

Had a career 19.5 yards per reception which showcases his deep-threat ability

Played inside and outside while at Oklahoma

Is a long strider who accelerates quickly downfield

Often high points the ball against defenders bigger than him

Tracks the deep ball well

Could be a YAC monster in the NFL

Has reliable hands for the most part and made some spectacular catches during his career

Surprisingly competitive as a blocker despite his size

Was a successful returner in college

Highly competitive player on the field

Weaknesses

Has a small frame and lacks the wingspan of a bigger receiver

Has had some mental error drops at times

Limited route tree right now

Not a physical player, lacks play strength, and does not break many tackles

Potential product of the Oklahoma offensive scheme

Marvin Mims Jr. RAS

Marvin Mims Jr. is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.39 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 185 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/swbNZc8NfF pic.twitter.com/GCgHFkR60i — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

What other analysts are saying about Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

Mims is a long-striding wideout who will primarily line up inside, but he has the potential to be moved around to mismatch speed-deficient coverage. He ran a limited route tree at Oklahoma, but he has the athletic qualities to expand on it at the next level. He’s athletic in space and dangerous with the ball in his hands, but he’s likely to see the 50/50 throws tilt in the other direction. Has can work on all three levels of the field and is an above average punt returner. Mims has just average size and strength, but his ability to create explosive plays could push him into a Day 2 selection and a starting role in the future. -NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

A two-year starter at Oklahoma, Mims was an outside receiver (left of the formation) in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s up-tempo scheme, also seeing time in the slot. He led the Sooners in receiving all three seasons and posted career bests in 2022 as the only FBS receiver with at least 45 catches to average more than 20.0 yards per reception. Mims is a straight-line burner (best on crossers, drags and go routes) with quality tracking and adjustment skills. However, he has underwhelming size and strength, and a more diverse NFL offense will ask more of him than what he did college. Overall, Mims must prove himself vs. press-man coverage and expand his route-running inventory with improved stem balance/footwork, but his bread and butter will always be his field-stretching speed and finishing skills. He will add an explosive element to an NFL offense as a rotational rookie receiver and punt returner. - The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

Final Thoughts

I singled out Marvin Mims Jr. because I see a lot of Tyler Lockett in his game. As we know, Lockett had a majority of his success in the NFL with Russell Wilson as his quarterback and I think Mims Jr. could find similar success with Wilson.

With K.J. Hamler, the Broncos' top deep threat sidelined with an injury and likely on the roster bubble, they need to consider adding another deep threat. Mims would give them an explosive weapon that can line up inside or outside for them and make chunk plays down the field consistently for them.

Head coach and play-caller Sean Payton has had success with “undersized” deep-threat receivers like Mims Jr. before (Brandin Cooks) and I think he could turn Mims Jr. into a weapon. Also, this offense is going to rely on the play-action deep ball and currently, the Broncos do not have many speedsters on their roster. So, this is a role I am expecting them to address during the draft, and Mims Jr. is one of the better candidates for that role.