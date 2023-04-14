Is the Russell Wilson bounce back story already underway?

It goes without saying that Russell Wilson’s debut season with the Denver Broncos was a disaster on every level.

Despite the success he had as a Seattle Seahawk, he spent most of his first season in Denver running for his life, making headlines for awkward quotes off the field, and throwing a career low 16 touchdown passes while leading an offense who couldn’t score in an 80s frat movie.

Wilson is paid a lot of money, $161 million guaranteed to be precise, and those numbers simply don’t cut it for someone in his position. Luckily, he has a new, actually qualified, head coach who has a knack for getting the best out of his quarterbacks, and it appears Wilson is taking it as seriously as he needs to be.

According to 9News’ Mike Klis, Wilson was present for the team’s offseason training prior to the crack of dawn on Tuesday, a sign that he is wiling to do the work to get back to the image he created for himself in Seattle.

Media availability has been limited (putting it nicely), so unfortunately, there is not a whole lot to take from the actual going-ons within the building, but the fact Wilson saw to it to be one of the first faces to the scene speaks to his dedication to getting himself back to form.

OTAs aren’t always populated with proven stars, particularly quarterbacks, so the fact Wilson is getting face time early and often is notable.

Sean Payton has made a career of building quarterbacks into elite playmakers. His work with Drew Brees speaks for itself. He also had a huge hand in making Tony Romo, and undrafted rookie, into one of the NFC’s most formidable signal callers. He also got excellent work from guys like Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston, who were mediocre at best at their other stops.

Payton now gets to work with a QB who was once considered elite, is paid like he is still elite, and has something to prove. Early indications are just that, early, but it’s good to see the incumbent starting QB getting to work early for a QB known to get the best out of the position.

NFL/Broncos News

The top fifth-round picks in Broncos history

Over the franchise’s history, the team has found a number of key contributors later in the draft — and in the coming days, DenverBroncos.com will take a look at some of those selections.

Mile High Morning: HC Sean Payton shares his message for Broncos ahead of voluntary offseason program

"It’s probably going to be, I don’t want to say no nonsense, but here are the things that are going to help us win,” Payton said. “That’s kind of where we’re at a little bit. This offseason for us needs to be difficult.”

Ravens eyed Courtland Sutton trade before Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Before Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens eyed a trade with the Broncos for star wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

NFL Draft 2023 attendees: Top QB prospects, unexpected edge rusher among 17 players who will be at event - CBSSports.com

These prospects will be in Kansas City, Missouri, to hopefully hear their names called later this month

Unpopular 2023 NFL Draft opinions: Will Levis is a top-10 lock, Chiefs should trade up for a RB, and more - CBSSports.com

We polled 12 different CBS Sports experts to get unorthodox first-round takes

Ben Roethlisberger offers critique of Lamar Jackson's game: 'You don't really fear his accuracy all the time' - CBSSports.com

Roethlisberger does feel that Odell Beckham Jr. could be big for Jackson