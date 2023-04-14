Report: Broncos hosted Auburn running back Tank Bigsby for a pre-draft top-30 visit

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos hosted Auburn running back Tank Bigsby for a pre-draft top 30 visit ahead of the NFL Draft.

Per source, Broncos hosted Auburn RB Tank Bigsby on top 30 visit recently. Combined for 2,069 yds, 20 TDs, 51 catches previous 2 seasons. 5-11 1/2, 210, 4.56. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 14, 2023

First, a reminder or refresher on what exactly a top 30 visit is. Basically, each NFL team in the days and weeks before the start of the NFL draft is allowed to invite up to 30 different prospects to come in for what amounts to a job interview. From there, they will work them out, show them the facility, meet with coaches, and basically have a job interview. It is just another step in the long scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft.

Bigsby is a 6’0”, 210-pound running back who is considered one of the top backs in the draft. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him ranked as his sixth-best back in the draft and his 87th overall prospect in the entire draft. Here is what Brugler had to say about Bigsby in his annual draft guide.

A three-year starter at Auburn, Bigsby was the team’s most explosive asset in former offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau’s zone scheme. He announced himself as one of the SEC’s best backs as a freshman and led the Tigers in rushing each of his three seasons on The Plains (his 13 100-yard rushing performances ranks top-3 in school history). Bigsby runs with natural power, contact balance and body control and is just as likely to run through defenders as he is to juke them in space. He will miss run lanes because of spotty vision, tempo and patience, but he often had to create on his own, and those parts of his game should improve with better blocking and talent around him. Overall, Bigsby needs to improve his decisiveness and feel for finding creases, but he has playmaking skills thanks to his up-field explosiveness along with his upside as a receiver and blocker. He has NFL starting potential in a gap or zone scheme.

He played a total of three seasons at Auburn and was a productive member of their offense during that span. During his three-year career, Bigsby totaled 2,903 yards rushing on 540 carries for 25 touchdowns and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. He also hauled in 62 receptions for 448 yards as well. This past season, he totaled 970 yards rushing on 179 carries for 10 touchdowns and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. He also caught 30 balls for 180 yards.

As we know, the Broncos are in the market for another running back. Recent reports indicated that it is unlikely that they will re-sign veteran running back Latavius Murray and it is unknown when Javonte Williams will be healthy. So, the Broncos will likely address their running back position sometime during the draft to find a potential running mate to pair with veteran Samaje Perine.

They currently do not pick until the beginning of the third round and that is where a bunch of the second-tier backs are projected to be drafted. So, while some may not like it, it is possible we see the Broncos select a back with one of their first picks. They are expected to be a run-heavy team so, they will need as much talent as they can get in their backfield.