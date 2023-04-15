2023 NFL Draft Profile: UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft is UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He is a 6’2”, 203-pound quarterback prospect who is creating some buzz ahead of the draft. The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler has Dorian Thompson-Robinson ranked as his 12th-best quarterback in the draft and has a 6th or 7th-round grade on him.

He played a total of five seasons at UCLA and improved each and every year while as their quarterback. During his five-year career, Thompson-Robinson totaled 10,710 yards passing, 88 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions. He completed 63.3% of his passes during his career as well. He is a dual-threat quarterback who also rushed the ball 471 times for 1,826 yards, 28 touchdowns, and averaged 3.9 yards per carry during his career. This past season for UCLA, he passed for a career-high 3,169 yards passing, a career-high 27 touchdown passes, and 10 interceptions while also completing 69.6% of his passes. He added 645 yards rushing on 118 carries and an additional 12 rushing touchdowns.

Multiple NFL scouts reportedly believe Dorian Thompson-Robinson is “more ready” for the NFL than most people tend to believe.



Many scouts believe Robinson could come off the board “early” into the fourth round.



Robinson’s total QBR of 82.1 was the 11th best in all of college… pic.twitter.com/ncr8QK90hP — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 12, 2023

Player Profile

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 203 pounds

40-time: 4.56 seconds

Arm Length: 30 5/8 inches

Hands: 9 7/8 inches

Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10’1”

3-Cone Drill: 7.28 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.44 seconds

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

A dual-threat quarterback who has shown he can win from the pocket, outside the pocket, on the move, and as a runner

Has a quick release

A good enough arm to make all the throws asked of him

Throws a good tight spiral

Showcased above-average accuracy while at UCLA

While not a burner, he is a threat as a runner whether it be to extend the play or as a ball carrier

Was able to make defenders miss consistently as a runner and was elusive at times

Made throws to the short, intermediate, deep, and middle of the field consistently

An intelligent quarterback who made checks at the line and made audibles off pre-snap reads

Known for mental and physical toughness

No real injury concerns

Weaknesses

Has a slim and slender frame which could lead to some durability concerns in the NFL

Decision-making and reads can be questionable at times

Needs to consistently set his feet and not throw off platform when he does not need too

Will leave the pocket too quickly sometimes instead of moving up

Needs to protect the ball better as a runner

Played in a QB-friendly Chip Kelly offense

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s RAS

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a QB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.71 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 210 out of 911 QB from 1987 to 2023.

What other analysts are saying about UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

A five-year starter at UCLA, Thompson-Robinson showed steady improvements each season in Chip Kelly’s balanced offensive attack and had his best season as a “super senior” with a school-record 69.6 percent completions. He departs Westwood as the school’s all-time leader in several categories, including total offense (12,537), completions (860), touchdown passes (88) and total touchdowns (116). With his live, accurate arm, the ball spins clean off his hand and his dualthreat skills allow him to create off-schedule plays. Thompson-Robinson handled quite a bit in Kelly’s offense (checks at the line, multiple play options based on presnap reads, etc.), but he is still prone to youthful mistakes, especially when things get hectic. Overall, Thompson-Robinson plays panicked at times and must take better care of the football, but he has an NFL-quality arm with the toughness and ability to create that will appeal to pro teams. His veteran presence will help him compete for a backup role very early in his NFL career. - The Athletic’s Dane Brugler

Five-year starter with below-average size, above-average mobility and a recent history of improvement at the position. Thompson-Robinson played in a favorable scheme for quarterbacks, but he also improved as a field-reader over time. While he can extend plays and create opportunities for himself outside of the pocket, he’s at his best when he’s throwing on time and utilizing possession throws as his base. He has lapses in vision and judgment against zone and when pressured, so he must cut down on ill-advised throws. Thompson-Robinson has the potential to find a home as a QB3 with a QB2 ceiling. - NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

Final Thoughts

The Broncos did sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a fairly healthy backup quarterback contract during free agency and have since talked him up to the media. However, I would not be surprised if the Broncos are not done adding to their quarterback room just yet.

Russell Wilson’s play fell off a cliff and his future with the team is iffy at best and Jarrett Stidham is now on his third NFL team. So, the Broncos' quarterback position is far from settled and I think they should look into adding another quarterback to the room via the draft. If they do, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson is near the top of my list of quarterbacks on day three I would like them to take a chance on.

Dual-threat quarterbacks are a thing in the NFL and Thompson-Robinson displayed enough arm talent that I think NFL teams will be intrigued about his development. He is an ascending quarterback talent who is getting some late buzz ahead of the draft. Now, you see this almost every year with late-round quarterback prospects but still, I understand the intrigue.

Having Sean Payton as your head coach makes this more of a possibility in my opinion. He is going to be looking for “his guy” to develop. Stidham very well could be that guy, but you should always leave the draft with a late-round quarterback every few years or so. The Broncos have not drafted one since Drew Lock, so I think it is time for them to address the quarterback room via the draft.