3 teams with important first-round picks

Outside of the first two picks (the Texans and Panthers), let’s see what other teams have a lot riding on this year’s draft.

Patriots (Pick #14)

The Patriots desperately need a top two wide receiver in this draft to fall to their pick at 14. In their division, the Patriots severely lack talent on offense to compete and close the gap with the Dolphins, Bills, and Jets. That being said, there is still zero chance Bill Belichick trades up to draft a skill position, but in order to ensure young QB Mac Jones improves upon his first and second seasons in the league, adding more talent to their pass catching group with a first round pick is paramount for the New England Patriots and Mac Jones’ success in Foxboro.

Colts (Pick #4)

The Colts are in a tricky spot this draft because the two teams before them are 100% taking quarterbacks and they need to decide if Will Levis or Anthony Richardson are their franchise guys or if they would rather wait another year to take a QB. Whether this year’s draft or next, the Colts need to draft a QB and can’t keep playing the free agency market to put a temporary band aid over the QB position with the likes of short term QB stints like Matt Ryan, Phillip Rivers, and Carson Wentz. Indianapolis need a QB that was agreed upon by both their general manager and head coach in the draft.

Cardinals (Pick #3)

The Cardinals, like the Colts, are also in a tricky spot in which they might trade down because they already have a franchise QB in Kyler Murray. But if they don’t, the Cardinals have missed on quite a few of their defensive draft selections in recent memory and really need a sure fire stud on defense going forward to help keep points off the board for Murray. With J.J. Watt retiring and being stuck in a competitive NFC West division for years to come, landing a top tier defensive player like Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr. is a must for this group in the desert.

Broncos News

Ex-Broncos teammate Terrell Davis welcomes John Elway escaping the spotlight: 'Enjoy it, big man'

Apr. 13—Terrell Davis can identify with John Elway. Like Elway, Davis is a Broncos legend, a Super Bowl MVP and a Hall of Famer. "TD" has followed with interest his former teammate moving on after his contractual association with the Broncos came to an end in March. "It's a point in his life where it's time to get out of the spotlight for him," the former All-Pro running back said in a ...

Mile High Morning: NFL.com’s two ideal prospects for the Broncos’ third-round picks

"[Jakorian] Bennett would contribute immediately for Denver because of his 4.3 speed and tenacity knocking away passes," Chad Reuter wrote.

Broncos should trade Jerry Jeudy if they can get pass rusher in NFL draft

After failing the Broncos as a general manager, George Paton needs to ace the NFL draft. There’s no margin for error after paying heavily to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson and coach Sean Payton.