Emmanuel Sanders: Sean Payton is a “real one”

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Emmanuel Sanders was a fan favorite when he played for the Denver Broncos.

Given all of the work he’s still doing in the Denver community, that will not change anytime soon. Even in retirement.

Sanders also brings a unique perspective since he played for the Broncos and for Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints. Given that, Troy Renck did an interview with Sanders where he asked the Super Bowl 50 winning receiver what Payton will bring to Denver.

Our @DenverChannel #Broncos insider @TroyRenck talked to former Broncos receiver @ESanders_10 - who won #SB50 with the Broncos and played for @SeanPayton and the #Saints in 2020. Great insight from Sanders on Payton. Read the story from Troy here ---> https://t.co/1vN4ZdzAM3 pic.twitter.com/WLud8Y7T57 — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) April 14, 2023

“What I expect from Sean is to win,” Sanders told Renck. “And I know he will. That’s not saying he will do it right now. But, the one thing I know about Sean being with the Saints is that he is one of best offensive coordinators I have ever had. I like the confidence and swagger he brings to Denver. He’s a Hall of Fame coach and Denver deserves a Hall of Fame coach.”

Sanders went on to add:

“He’s a real one. He’s not going to sugarcoat anything. He’s going to make sure he has real people in the locker room. I am telling you he wants to win and he knows how to win.”

Sanders didn’t just opine on Payon either. He also shared some thoughts on Russell Wilson.

“When I look at his last three games, that’s the Russell Wilson I am accustomed to. The way he was scrambling, using his legs and making throws on the run. I was watching one game late in the season and he made a throw to Jerry Jeudy and I was like, ‘That was special.’ That’s what Broncos Country was expecting when he came. With Sean here, I feel like Wilson is going to pick up where he left off at the end of the year.”

