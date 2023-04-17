2023 NFL Draft Profile: WR Tyler Scott

The NFL Draft is coming up swiftly. We have just two weeks until George Paton’s “best time of the year other than the season,” and with two third-round picks, a fourth round, and a fifth round, we can aim for solid prospects.

Speaking of prospects — enter Tyler Scott of Norton, OH. The wide receiver is currently a Junior at Cincinnati, but he’s eligible for this year’s draft and his grade on NFL.com was 6.35 (potential to be a “plus starter”).

On an offense that’s needing some new talent developed, Scott could be a piece that the Denver Broncos need behind people like Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton. Who knows, he could end up starting sooner than later.

Numbers (based on NFL.com Combine Profile)

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 177 lbs

Hand: 9”

Arm: 30 7/8

Combine Results:

40: 4.4

10-yard split: 1.51

Broad jump: 11’ 1’’

Vertical jump: 39.5’’

20-yard split: 2.47

20-yard shuttle: 4.25

Three-cone drill: 6.99

Bench press: 15 reps

Background

Scott started as a Cincinnati Bearcat in 2020, recording three receptions for 20 receiving yards in four games played. He followed this up with 30 receptions for 520 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. He also made five kickoff returns for 102 yards that same year.

In 2022, the receiver managed nine touchdowns in 12 games, making 54 receptions for 899 yards.

He was named Second-team All-AAC that year, and ranked 19th in the nation for receiving touchdowns.

I had never heard of Tyler Scott until I read his interview with @jacobinfante24 and this guy can PLAY



Outstanding athlete that can win at all 3 levels of the field, plus he makes some impressive hands catches throughout this reel. I like him in Late Round 2/Early Round 3, stud pic.twitter.com/eUX7aOLE1Y — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 10, 2023

Strengths — Quick Glance

Impressive speed and explosive vertical leap, especially for his frame.

Innate coverage awareness and ability to elude defenders — could probably play on the outside.

Adjustments are quick and stellar, which can be attributed to strong hand-eye coordination and overall fast reflexes. I don’t have to stress how important this is to the wide receiver position.

High ceiling — this might be me just interjecting my own thoughts, but I think his playability will continue to go up. We haven’t seen the best of Scott yet.

Weaknesses — Quick Glance

Not the biggest or most physically strong receiver on the field, and therefore has some difficulty taking on defenders

Needs development in route running

Drops the ball sometimes — will need to work on that

Why he should be a Bronco

Like I said earlier, Tyler Scott has all of the potential to be developed into a starting receiver. With role models like Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton, he’ll have ample opportunity to grow. Whatever weaknesses he’s faced with right now can be siphoned out with some time and effort.

Currently, his draft projections (that I’ve seen) range anywhere from the top 12 picks to the 4th round. I hope he’s still available when the Broncos come to him, because I personally think he’d make a good addition to our